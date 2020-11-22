Crime & Safety

The day after: Downtown building still smoldering after biggest fire since 2011

The fire at 2067 University Ave. was still active Sunday morning and fire crews expect to be on scene for at least the next two days.

By Tracey Taylor and Pete Rosos
Assistant Chief of Station 2, Lt. David Sprague, talks on the phone while an engine douses the building at 2067 University Avenue. Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos

The morning after the biggest fire Berkeley has seen in nine years, a thick plume of smoke was still rising from the burnt-out apartment building under construction at 2067 University Ave. (at Shattuck) in downtown Berkeley.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 5:30 p.m., Saturday is still unknown — crews can’t access the inside of the building which makes it impossible to investigate and identify the source. Inspectors were at the site Sunday morning to assess the risk of collapse, something first responders were acutely aware of last night.

Berkeley Fire Chief David Brannigan said the plan was for firefighters to be on scene for one or two days more. Residents should expect road closures in the immediate area for several days.

Smoke rises from the backside of 2067 University Ave. on Berkeley Way as Berkeley firefighters keep a steady stream of water dousing the fire that started the evening before. Due to accessibility issues, Berkeley Fire Chief David Brannigan estimates at least one to two days of trying to get the fire under complete control. Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Firefighter Alfonso Munos from Berkeley Fire Engine #2 watches as water cascades down on the building at 2067 University Ave. Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Berkeley Fire engine #2 keeping a steady stream of water pouring over 2067 University Ave. The Fire Department estimates one to two days of street closure. Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
A river of water pours out the front entrance of 2067 University Ave. where a large fire still burns inside. Fire officials have stated that the building is too unsafe to enter, making it hard to get at the source of the blaze. Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
A rainbow appears in one of the water streams dousing the building at 2067 University Ave. which erupted in flames the night before, Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Berkeley Fire engine #2 keeping a steady stream of water pouring over 2067 University Avenue. The Fire Department estimates 1-2 days of street closure. Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Alex Cheng, Swaroop Akkineni and Melissa Bour come out of Berkeley fire station #2 with Assistant Station Chief Lt. David Sprague after the three came by to donate boxes of coffee to the firefighters, Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Water cascades down the side of the neighboring building of 2067 University Ave. where a six-alarm fire broke out the previous night. Nov. 22, 2020. Photo: Pete Rosos
Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside. Email: tracey@citysidejournalism.org.

Related stories