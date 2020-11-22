The fire at 2067 University Ave. was still active Sunday morning and fire crews expect to be on scene for at least the next two days.

The morning after the biggest fire Berkeley has seen in nine years, a thick plume of smoke was still rising from the burnt-out apartment building under construction at 2067 University Ave. (at Shattuck) in downtown Berkeley.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 5:30 p.m., Saturday is still unknown — crews can’t access the inside of the building which makes it impossible to investigate and identify the source. Inspectors were at the site Sunday morning to assess the risk of collapse, something first responders were acutely aware of last night.

Berkeley Fire Chief David Brannigan said the plan was for firefighters to be on scene for one or two days more. Residents should expect road closures in the immediate area for several days.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.

