Man sustains head injury in hit-and-run crash in Berkeley

Two drivers who may have been racing caused a hit-and-run crash in Berkeley that sent one man to the hospital Thursday night, authorities report.

Shortly before 8:45 p.m., two drivers were heading north on San Pablo Avenue, possibly racing each other, when they ran the red light at Ashby Avenue, said Lt. Melanie Turner of the Berkeley Police Department.

One of those drivers struck two westbound vehicles, Turner said, which spun the suspect vehicle around. The driver got out of that vehicle, abandoning it at the scene, and jumped into the other vehicle that had been northbound on San Pablo. They took off, Turner said.

As for the two vehicles that were struck, one of those drivers was uninjured but the other was taken to Highland Hospital for medical treatment. He appeared to have a head injury but was talking.

“It was a pretty hectic scene,” Turner said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call BPD’s non-emergency line at 510-981-5900.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.