The Sit List: 5 things to do to stay fit and entertained around the holidays

HOLIDAY MARKET Now that Thanksgiving is behind us, you know what that means: we’re only a few weeks away from Hanukkah and Christmas. Need some gifts small and big? Check out this Black women-owned business holiday marketplace that’s being held online. The Culture Market is a curated shopping experience and the only place you can shop Black women-owned businesses in a single cart checkout. You can purchase curated goods and experience some mindful programming like a restorative class with Black to Yoga, Meet the Maker sessions where you can talk to creators, and a wine night hosted by The Wine Noire. Support your local community and promote Black resiliency. Friday, Nov. 27 and Saturday, Nov. 28. Shopping in the marketplace is free; starts at $20 to attend programming.

TURKEY TROT It’s time to lace up your sneakers and sweat it out after your Thanksgiving feast. This year’s Turkey Trot won’t be in a crowded gaggle but solo in a place of your choice at a pace you set for yourself. The trot will be energized by a special kind of verve this year. Titled the Revenge of the Bird Virtual 5K Turkey Trot, the race will give out a Biggest Flock award accompanied by swanky Biggest Flock patch — for the largest virtual running team. When you register, you have the option of purchasing a finisher shirt and a running buff. You can do this year’s Turkey Trot until Saturday, Dec. 12. Get a jog in after what may have been the biggest meal of the year and get ready to dig in. Registration starts at $35.

LUNCH POEM We can all use a little poetry in our lives. UC Berkeley has created some time and space for a poetry reading and talk by award-winning poet Yusef Komunyakaa next week. He is the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for his book Neon Vernacular. Komunyakaa is also the author of Dien Cai Dau, Warhorses, Emperor of Water Clocks, and the forthcoming Everyday Mojo Songs of Earth. He is also a professor at NYU. He will be reading for Cal’s digital Lunch Poems series, which takes place almost every month at noon. Enjoy a sandwich, tea and a poem at home. Thursday, Dec. 3. 12 pm.

BEAUTIFUL WORLD With this upcoming holiday season, give yourself the gift of beauty by perusing two art shows at Shoh Gallery. The first, titled “There She Goes, My Beautiful World,” features breathtaking renderings of nature and and manmade structures by Heidi McDowell. McDowell’s series includes images of lush vegetation painted in washes of vibrant green. The second simultaneous show is called “Ephemeral” and features haunting and astonishing paintings of skulls, bodies, and nature by Ximena Rendón. Her show includes memento mori images, paintings that remind of death, like a skull surrounded by pink roses. Find yourself swept away by visual beauty. Come into the gallery for a safe viewing or see the show online. Both shows end Nov. 28.

HOME FOR HOLIDAYS Not being able to travel for the holidays to see our families and friends might be a bummer, but theatre 42nd Street Moon wants to cheer you up with its recorded musical, Home (Literally) for the Holidays. In this holiday variety show — inspired by productions by Perry Como, Andy Williams, John Denver, and Cher — you’ll be entertained with song, laughter, and love. From comedy to pure performance to heartfelt sketches, you’ll feel ready to go on with some holiday cheer. Grab some food and drinks, power on that laptop, and go with the flow of the music. Runs Thursday, Dec. 3 to Sunday, Dec. 13. $20.