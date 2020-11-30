The new editor-in-chief will lead our pioneering nonprofit newsroom to new heights in its second decade.

Berkeleyside is hiring for one of the best jobs in local journalism.

We are looking for a first-rate editor-in-chief to lead our pioneering nonprofit newsroom to new heights in its second decade. Our ideal applicant will be an experienced leader who is passionate about engaging with local communities and who is excited to build on our editorial team’s excellent track record.

Many Berkeleyans love and depend on Berkeleyside and we have a large, dynamic and engaged readership. There are community members we could do a better job of reaching, however, and we look forward to working with and supporting our new editor-in-chief in finding thoughtful and creative ways to reach and serve the information needs of more people who live and work in Berkeley.

You’ll be joining us at a thrilling time. Launched in 2009, Berkeleyside has grown into a nationally lauded local news site — one that, in 2018, raised $1 million in community support through a pioneering direct public offering and has won numerous journalism awards. Last year, Berkeleyside became a nonprofit newsroom through the launch of Cityside, our 501c3 committed to creating news platforms in communities underserved by local reporting. Cityside’s first launch, in June 2020, was The Oaklandside, a sister site to Berkeleyside dedicated to amplifying community voices, sharing the power of real information, and investigating systems, not just symptoms of inequality in Oakland, California. Cityside has seed funding from the American Journalism Project and Google News Initiative.

In recent years, Berkeleyside’s newsroom has been led jointly by two of its co-founders, Frances Dinkelspiel and Tracey Taylor, who are now excited to pass the baton to a new leader who will bring new ideas, new passion and new approaches to the newsroom, so that they can focus on building Cityside.

While solely responsible for leading Berkeleyside, the editor-in-chief is part of a bigger mission to offer hope and optimism for the future of local news, and will work closely with Cityside’s leadership team.

We’re committed to building an inclusive newsroom that represents the people and communities we serve. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply for our editor-in-chief position, including but not limited to women, people of color, people who identify as queer, and people with disabilities.

Read more about Berkeleyside and Cityside. See details of the editor-in-chief job and apply.

Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Berkeleyside.