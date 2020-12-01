Have you had a positive COVID-19 test? Berkeleyside hopes to hear from you

With coronavirus cases on the rise, Berkeleyside would like to hear from our readers about the direct impacts of COVID-19.

Have you or has someone in your Berkeley household had COVID-19? Have you been part of the medical response? Berkeleyside wants to help our community better understand what it’s like to contract this disease, get tested and seek help, especially since symptoms can range from nonexistent to life-threatening. We will follow up with you directly in advance if we plan to share your story. If you would like to participate, please respond by Monday, Dec. 7. If you have questions, email emilie@berkeleyside.com.

