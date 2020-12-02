These local restaurants and caterers are churning out latkes, sufganiyot, brisket and other Hanukkah favorites so you don’t have to.

As has been true for every holiday since the start of the pandemic, Hanukkah will look different this year. To help maintain some traditions and satisfy the seasonal cravings for latkes, sufganiyot and other holiday foods, leave the cooking to others and do a mitzvah by supporting local food businesses at the same time. Here is a list of East Bay restaurants and caterers offering Hanukkah eats. We’ve included as many as we could find, but there surely are more; check individual websites for updates.

East Bay-based kosher caterer Epic Bites has a Hanukkah menu featuring Chinese dishes and sufganiyot. Order online by Dec. 8 for Dec. 10 delivery or Dec. 11 Oakland pickup. $100 order minimum.

Oakland’s Grand Bakery has your sufganiyot and Hanukkah needs covered. Delivery available. Grand Bakery, 3033 MacArthur Blvd. (between Maple and Laurel avenues), Oakland

Grand Lake Kitchen will serve takeout Hanukkah platters that serve two on Dec. 10. The meals feature matzo ball soup, latkes, braised beef brisket and sufganiyot. Order by Dec. 6 for pickup at GLK’s Dimond location, delivery also available. Grand Lake Kitchen, 2042 MacArthur Blvd. (at Excelsior Avenue), Oakland

Hugh Groman, a popular Berkeley caterer, is offering a Hanukkah meal with his barbecue brisket, ultra-crisp latkes, other sides and desserts. Order online for delivery on Dec. 10 and 11.

Chef Mihaela Schiffer at Julia’s Kosher Kitchen will be making kosher latkes, both regular and sweet potato. She’s in Walnut Creek and will deliver throughout the East Bay. Contact her at mihasch@yahoo.com.

Market Hall has been a perennial go-to for many East Bay Jews. The specialty food store in Oakland and Berkeley will have latkes and “Scott’s Famous Chopped Liver,” plus entrées such as chicken with preserved lemon and olives, chickpea and butternut tagine or salmon with za’atar. Pre-order by noon, Dec. 7 for pickup or delivery between Dec. 9-13. Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave., Ste. 201 (at Keith Avenue), Oakland; Market Hall on Fourth Street, 1786 4th St. (between Hearst Avenue and Virginia Street), Berkeley

The upscale Oakland restaurant Mago will be offering family Hanukkah meals from Dec. 10-18. The menu features a sweet potato muhammara and chicken liver spread, celery salad, matzo ball soup, latke casserole, short rib pastrami with buckwheat kasha and prune and ricotta and Meyer lemon cheesecake for dessert. Orders must be placed one day before pickup. Delivery available. Mago, 3762 Piedmont Ave. (near MacArthur Boulevard) Oakland

Oakland Kosher Foods has two sizes of latkes, sufganiyot and more. Oakland Kosher Foods, 3419 Lakeshore Ave. (near Mandana Boulevard), Oakland

Olive is a caterer based in the East Bay and run by an Israeli couple. They deliver to most locations in the Bay Area, and will have latkes as part of their Hanukkah offerings. Call 510-974-3086 or contact Olive online to order.

Pomella, serving California-Israeli cuisine in Oakland, will have latkes, matzo ball soup and brisket tagine or a kabocha squash, and sprouted-oats casserole with dry figs and preserved lemons. For dessert, there are ricotta fritters with cranberry quince, chocolate or caramel sauce. The Hanukkah menu is available Dec. 9-18. Delivery available. Pomella, 3770 Piedmont Ave. (at Yosemite Avenue), suite B, Oakland

Saul’s Restaurant and Deli has been a longtime Berkeley go-to for latkes during Hanukkah, and this year that tradition continues. It will have other offerings, too, like brisket, for pickup. Saul’s Hanukkah menu is available Dec. 10-18 — advance orders should be placed at least 48 hours in advance. Delivery available. Saul’s Restaurant and Delicatessen, 1475 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

Wise Sons Jewish Delicatessen, which recently expanded to the East Bay with the acquisition of Beauty’s Bagel Shop, has a full Hanukkah menu package that can be ordered for pickup at its downtown Oakland location or at Beauty’s Bagels, or for delivery, from Dec. 9-18. Wise Sons is also doing pop-ups all over the Bay Area, including one at JCC East Bay in Berkeley from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 14. Wise Son’s Jewish Delicatessen, 1700 Franklin St. (at 17th Street), Oakland; Beauty’s Bagel Shop, 3838 Telegraph Ave. (between 38th and 40th streets), Oakland

A version of this story first appeared on J., the Jewish News of Northern California. Reprinted with permission.