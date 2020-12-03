Man charged with rape of unconscious woman after night at Berkeley bar

An Oakland man was charged this week with the rape of an unconscious woman after a night out at Kip’s bar in 2019, according to court papers.

An Oakland man was charged this week with the rape of an unconscious woman in connection with an outing that began at Kip’s Bar and Grill in Berkeley in November 2019, according to court papers and police.

Police said a DNA match ultimately linked 23-year-old Carl Duncan of Oakland to the sexual assault.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Duncan with two felonies: rape of an unconscious person and rape by use of drugs on Nov. 2-3, 2019, according to charging papers. (Rape by use of drugs is defined under the penal code as intercourse with someone who is unable to give consent due to their intoxication level.)

Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, went to Kip’s bar with her friends at about 10 p.m. Nov. 2, 2019, for drinking and dancing. The bar is located at 2439 Durant Ave., near Telegraph Avenue, in the Southside neighborhood near UC Berkeley.

During the outing, the woman met a man later identified as Duncan and danced with him, police wrote. When she woke up in the morning, she felt pain in her groin area that led her to believe she had been sexually assaulted. She reported the incident to police Nov. 4, 2019.

The woman then participated in a forensic examination where evidence was collected, police wrote. Analysts found male DNA on the swabs and uploaded it to an FBI database. When results eventually came back, the DNA matched to Duncan, police wrote in charging papers.

Berkeley police detectives and the Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force arrested Duncan, who is on probation through 2022 for domestic battery in San Mateo County, Tuesday morning at his home in Oakland. He was scheduled for arraignment Thursday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

Duncan, who is a student, according to jail records online, is being held on $100,000 bail.

His next court date was unavailable as of publication time.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.