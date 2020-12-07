Man in UC Berkeley parking garage carjacked by men with guns

A man had his car forcibly taken from him in the Underhill parking garage at 2616 Haste St. (at College Avenue) on Sunday night, according to UC Berkeley police.

Four people came up to the man at 9:30 p.m. as he was approaching his car, a 2018 grey Ford Fusion. Two of the men had handguns, and they took his car and other property, according to UC Berkeley police. The four men then drove away in the Fusion and an older white Honda sedan, according to police. The victim was not injured in the carjacking.

The University of California Police Department is asking anyone with information about this crime or any recent similar incidents to contact them at 510-642-6760.

From the press release:

UCPD would like to remind the campus community about the following safety tips: