Remembering Annette Tenenbaum Goldberg, 98, a homemaker who helped those less fortunate than herself

It is with an appreciation of a life well-lived that we announce the passing of Annette Tenenbaum Goldberg on Dec. 2 at her home in Berkeley.

She was born in Birmingham, Alabama, on April 16, 1922, to Abe and Stella Tenenbaum. She was predeceased by her husband Lester Goldberg, her brother Paul Tenenbaum, her daughter Valerie and her son Steven. She will be missed by many including her surviving children, Tricia and her husband Dan, Suzy, Lee and his wife Martha; her grandchildren, Sarah Goldberg, Renee Dosick and her husband Kyle, Marie Dosick, and Mariya Grady; and her great-grandson Jesse. Annette was 98.

Annette moved to Dalton in 1931, the first day of 4th grade, after living in the other small Georgia towns of Calhoun, Villa Rica, and Rockmart. She graduated from Dalton High School in 1939 and then attended the University of Georgia in Athens. She met her husband Lester there in the summer of 1942 while he was there for Navy and Marine pre-flight training. She graduated later that year, accelerating her studies in order to graduate early and aid the war effort. Instead, she joined her fiancé Lester in California where they were married and spent their first year together before he was deployed in the Pacific as a Marine pilot.

After the war, the couple settled in Dalton where they raised their four surviving children. Annette was active with Temple Beth-El and with Cherokee Boys’ Estate, now Georgia Sheriffs’ Cherokee Estate. After her children were in school, Annette began attending classes at the University of Chattanooga (now UTC), receiving her MA at the same time as her eldest son Steven received his BA from the same school. Not long after, she helped to found Dalton’s Voluntary Action Center (VAC) where she served as executive director until her retirement.

After Lester’s death, Annette moved to San Francisco, her favorite city in the world, in the early 1990s. There she enjoyed playing bridge and attending the many cultural activities available as well as being with her grandchildren. Later she moved to Berkeley with her family. She continued playing bridge and cruising all over the world until the end.