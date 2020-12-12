Two women were injured in a shooting that happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 580 near the intersection with Highway 24.

A family member of one of the victims, as well as California Highway Patrol Sgt. Charles Glace, confirmed to Berkeleyside the victims were women, aged around 30, who were in the same car.

The person believed to have fired the shots fled the scene, according to Sgt. Glace.

One victim was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and the other to Alta Bates in Berkeley. Berkeley Police were at Alta Bates Saturday after the incident, but the case has been handed over to CHP.

Family members were at Alta Bates Hospital shortly after the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's general assignment reporter.