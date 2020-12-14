Berkeley police investigate 2 unrelated daytime shootings Sunday

Two shootings damaged multiple buildings and vehicles in broad daylight Sunday, bringing the tally of gunfire incidents in the city to 40 so far this year, authorities said.

Two shootings in broad daylight Sunday in Berkeley damaged two buildings and three vehicles, bringing the tally of confirmed gunfire incidents in the city to 40 so far this year, authorities report.

No one was hurt in either shooting Sunday, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley police spokesman. (Two women were, however, wounded over the weekend during a shooting on Highway 580 on Saturday night.)

White said Sunday’s shootings in Berkeley were unrelated to each other. Neither one appears to have been random, he said.

The first shooting Sunday took place at 9:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of Channing Way near Byron Street in southwest Berkeley. Two people were inside a house when someone opened fire, striking the building. The shooter or shooters drove south on Byron, but White said there is currently no reliable description of their vehicle to share.

Police continue to investigate the incident, White said.

It was actually the second time someone shot at the Channing Way home in December, he said. On Dec. 3, someone shot at a person in a vehicle parked outside the house, White said. No one was wounded in that incident either.

The second shooting Sunday took place in the 3200 block of Sacramento Street, near Harmon Street, at 3:25 p.m. White said someone on the west side of Sacramento Street fired across the street at a northbound vehicle with two occupants. The shooter then ran away.

Bullets struck the moving vehicle, two parked cars in the area and also a building, White said, but the vehicle occupants were not struck.

One person heard nine shots, according to police dispatch recordings reviewed by Berkeleyside. Police located casings at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, White said.

Four people have been killed and at least 10 have been wounded in shootings in Berkeley in 2020. Last year, one person was killed and three people were wounded.

A spate of shootings in Berkeley in October wounded several people and killed 19-year-old Sereinat’e Henderson, who was pregnant. Police have offered a $50,000 reward to find her killer.

Following that uptick in violence, however, the last month or so in Berkeley has been relatively uneventful.

Police ask anyone with information about either shooting Sunday to call BPD’s Homicide Detail at 510-981-5741.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.