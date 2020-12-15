The fire is at a residential address in the 500 block of The Alameda, according to fire dispatch scanner.

Berkeley firefighters responded to a fire at a home in the 500 block of The Alameda at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to fire dispatch scanner reviewed by Berkeleyside.

Neighbors shared a photo of smoke billowing out of the top of a home, and said roads were closed throughout the Thousand Oaks neighborhood. Several residents also reported hearing the sirens of fire engines making their way to the fire.

No information is currently available regarding whether the fire caused any injuries or the extent of the damage to the structure.

Berkeleyside has requested details from Berkeley Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Supriya Yelimeli is Berkeleyside's general assignment reporter.