Where to order Christmas takeout in the East Bay

Feast your eyes on our bountiful list of East Bay restaurants and caterers offering special holiday menus to enjoy at home.

I’ll be home for Christmas, as you will likely be too. With indoor and outdoor dining on hold, and gatherings with outside households strongly discouraged as COVID-19 cases rise, I’ve been busy collecting a list of East Bay restaurants cooking up holiday meals for takeout, many offering feasts that feed two to four people. Some restaurants are offering kits that require some cooking or re-heating at home, while others will have your meals hot and ready to eat. And some spots might not be doing full meals, but have goodies and gift baskets to spread some much-needed holiday cheer.

Along with getting delicious food that you don’t have to spend hours preparing, buying takeout from a local restaurant could help that business survive another day during this extremely difficult year. (If you’re feeling extra generous, consider buying a gift certificate from your favorite restaurant, too — many offer the option of their websites). I tried to include as many East Bay restaurants with special holiday menus for pickup and delivery and a few that are open for takeout on Christmas Day, but please note this is not a comprehensive list. If I missed your favorite spot serving a Christmas menu, add it in the comments below.

Berkeley

AGRODOLCE Agrodolce in North Berkeley is offering a few seasonal specials this month — a family crab dinner, cioppino alla Palermitana, slow roasted porchetta and lasagna — but the most popular Christmas offering is a takeout version of the restaurant’s annual Feast of Seven Fishes dinner ($50 a person). Owner Angelo Dalo told Nosh that this bountiful seafood meal will include dishes like tuna carpaccio, grilled swordfish and crab and saffron risotto, along with sauteed spinach, roasted Yukon potatoes, dessert and a bottle of Prosecco. Call 510-848-8748 or 510-912-1231 to order at least 24 in advance of pickup. Agrodolce will open until 5 p.m., Dec. 24. Agrodolce, 1730 Shattuck Ave. (near Francisco Street), Berkeley

BETTE’S OCEANVIEW DINER Along with its regular diner menu, Bette’s is selling freshly baked pies — pumpkin, pecan, banana cream, key lime, chocolate chiffon and more. Call 510-548-9494 to order. Bette’s is closed Christmas Day. Bette’s Oceanview Diner, 1807 Fourth St. (near Delaware Street), Berkeley

Subscribe to Nosh Weekly Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news

CALI ALLEY Cali Alley’s Christmas feast includes sides like potatoes au gratin, cheddar jalapeño cornbread, caramelized Brussels sprouts with bacon and a mixed green salad with corn, tomato, persimmon and feta cheese; two main dishes — red wine braised short ribs and rosemary and molasses glazed pork lion; and cheesecake with blueberry compote for dessert. The feast is $225, and serves four to six people. Call 510-644-4473 or email jenn@californiarose.com to order; pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 24 or 25. Cali Alley, 1012 Grayson St., Berkeley

CHEZ PANISSE Chez Panisse’s holiday menu offers various a la carte dishes for takeout, priced from $10-$125 per item, such as a dozen Marin Miyagi oysters, roasted winter vegetables with persillade, panforte and persimmon pudding. Order online for pickup between noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 23-24. Chez Panisse, 1517 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

CREEKWOOD Creekwood’s holiday meal package includes roasted Cornish game hen; Brussels sprouts; beet salad with goat cheese, arugula, pomegranate and walnuts; honey-glazed sweet potatoes with pecans; and biscuit and gravy ($85 per person; request to remove nuts from dishes). Order online or call 510-647-8210 by Dec. 21 for pickup noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 23-24. Creekwood, 3121 Sacramento St. (near Woolsey Street), Berkeley

DA LIAN Da Lian will be open on Christmas Day for lunch and dinner with a special Chinese fare menu that has yet to be finalized. Call 510-883-1883 for pickup. Da Lian, 1674 Shattuck Ave. (at Lincoln Street), Berkeley

DARYOUSH Daryoush will be open on Christmas Day with its regular Persian menu. Order online for a 20% discount. Delivery is available. Daryoush, 2144 Center St. (between Shattuck Avenue and Oxford Street), Berkeley

DONATO & CO. Donato & Co is offering holiday gift baskets, cookies and other sweets, charcuterie and more. Order online for pickup or delivery; pickup orders are usually available 24 hours after they are placed. Donato & Co., 2635 Ashby Ave. (near College Avenue), Berkeley

FISH & BIRD IZAKAYA SOUSAKU Fish & Bird is offering Japanese feasts and treats for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The Christmas Eve four-course prix fixe meal ($200) serves two and features a vegetable terrine, oyster and potato chowder, miso Chilean sea bass, Wagyu filet mignon with chickpea puree and house special sauce; add on beverage pairings — a cocktail, Japanese wine, sake and red wine available for an extra $95 per person or $190 for two. On either Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Fish & Bird offers a deluxe yosenabe set for two ($100) with options to add sake or wine, and Christmas Saint-Honoré cake ($47) by Pâtissière Minoru Miyazaki. Order online or by calling 510-705-1539 by Dec. 20, for pickup 1-6 p.m., Dec. 24 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 25 (Note the prix fixe meal is only available Dec. 24). Fish & Bird Izakaya Sousaku, 2451 Shattuck Ave. (at Haste Street), Berkeley

FUNKY ELEPHANT Although this Berkeley Thai restaurant isn’t serving a special menu for the holidays, Funky Elephant will sell a special pandan coconut cake. The owners tell us to look out for more information via Instagram and Facebook in the coming days for details. Funky Elephant, 1313 Ninth St. (at Gilman Street), Berkeley

GAUMENKITZEL The Berkeley German restaurant offers a heat-at-home poached rockfish served with Meyer lemon and capers and Danish-style cucumber salad ($28) that serves two to three people. Gaumenkitzel also sells gifts and baked goods like Kirsch brandy-chocolate pralines, Dresden-style Butterstollen and other sweets. Pickup from noon to 8 p.m., Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 24; closed Christmas Day. Gaumenkitzel, 2121 San Pablo Ave. (at Cowper Street), Berkeley

GREAT CHINA The popular downtown Berkeley Chinese restaurant will not be open on Christmas Day, but serves its full menu for takeout (as well as a variety of frozen dumplings to prepare at home) through Dec. 24. Owner Tai Yu says Great China’s signature Peking Duck sells out, so order early. Call 510-843-7996 to order for pickup. Great China, 2190 Bancroft Way (at Oxford Street), Berkeley

IYASARE The Fourth Street Japanese restaurant offers two sushi platters for Christmas and New Year’s Eve: the Kanpai Platter ($240, serves four to six people) includes scallop, black tiger shrimp, sweet prawns, eel, salmon, yellowtail, tuna, mackerel, sea urchin nigiri sushi (four pieces each) and four rolls (California roll, Geisha roll, Rainbow roll and Spider roll); Osechi Sushi ($190, serves four to six people) is a traditional New Years’ dish that Iyasare offers for Christmas too, featuring fresh cuts of fish (tuna, salmon, mackerel, yellow tail, octopus, scallop, squid, snow crab, freshwater eel, tobiko) and vegetables over sushi rice. Order online by Dec. 21 for curbside pickup 4-7:30 p.m., Dec. 23-24. Iyasare, 1830 Fourth St. (near Hearst Avenue), Berkeley

JULIA’S RESTAURANT Julia’s didn’t have all the details at time of publication, but said it will be offering a few holiday specials in addition to its regular curbside takeout menu. Call 510-848-7800 to place your order for curbside pickup through Dec. 23. Julia’s Restaurant at Berkeley City Club, 2315 Durant Ave. (between Ellsworth and Dana streets), Berkeley

KC’S BBQ The Berkeley barbecue joint is serving up family-style Christmas dinner for five ($120) or 10 ($230) featuring half or whole smoked turkey, mac and cheese, collard greens, candied yams and dinner rolls. Text 510-684-4343 or email info@kcsbbq.com your order by Dec. 20 to pickup at the restaurant on Christmas Eve. KC’s BBQ, 1235 San Pablo Ave. (near Gilman Street), Berkeley

MARKET HALL ON FOURTH Market Hall’s Christmas menu includes charcuterie and starters, entrées, side dishes, condiments, and desserts, including a Bûche de Noël. Order online by noon, at least two days in advance of your chosen pickup date (Dec. 22-24). Order by calling 510 250-6001 or online. Market Hall on Fourth, 1786 Fourth St. (at Delaware Street), Berkeley

MISE EN PLACE KITCHEN This new downtown Berkeley cafe’s holiday feast features a winter salad kit, roasted farmers market vegetables, roasted boneless prime rib with au jus or chimichurri sauce, creamy mashed potatoes or wild rice medley and Brazilian cheese bread; $125 for two people, $250 for four. Additional dishes (white truffle mac and cheese, pan roasted salmon, braised short ribs, Brazilian chicken pot pie and pear galette) available for an extra cost, $25-40 each. Order online by 2 p.m., Dec. 20 for pickup Dec. 23-24; delivery available. Mise en Place Kitchen, 2020 Kittredge St. (near Milivia Street), suite C, Berkeley

REVIVAL BAR & KITCHEN Chef Amy Murray is cooking up take-and-bake dishes like Duck à l’orange, celeriac gratin, stuffed vegan squash and seafood paella. Seasonal holiday cocktails and a chocolate Yule log (gluten-free available) are also available. Order online (starting Dec. 20) two days in advance for pickup Dec. 22-24. Revival Bar & Kitchen, 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison Street), Berkeley

RICK & ANN’S Rick & Ann’s Christmas Eve menu includes a variety of la carte dishes that will require reheating at home. Choose from appetizers (lobster bisque, candied pecans, stuffed mushroom caps, more), salads and vegetable dishes (roasted winter vegetables, classic creamed spinach, more), sides (sweet potato biscuits, potato gratin, cream biscuits, more), mains (poached salmon, whole orange glazed duck, braised beef short ribs) and desserts (pecan pie, eggnog); prices vary. Or, get a reheatable meal for one that includes choice of main served with three sides and cranberry sauce, $35. Order by calling 510-649-0869 for pickup between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 24. Rick & Ann’s, 2922 Domingo Ave. (between Ashby Avenue and Russell Street), Berkeley

RIVA CUCINA Riva Cucina in West Berkeley offers a customizable menu of traditional Emilia Romagna holiday dishes. Choose from antipasti; pastas like cannelloni al pesce, a baked squid ink pasta stuffed with crab, shrimp, bay scallop, squid, leeks and celery, seafood béchamel; entrees including a slow-braised lamb shank with cabernet, herbs and soffritto and traditional Italian desserts. Prices vary from $12-$44, most serve two people. Call 510-841-7482 to order for pickup Dec. 22-23 (menu available through Jan. 2). Riva Cucina, 800 Heinz Ave. (at Fifth Street), Berkeley

RIVOLI Items on Rivoli’s special holiday menu include pot roast, baked pasta with chanterelles and porcini cream, and duck leg confit. The restaurant will start taking orders on the evening of Dec. 15 until 10 p.m., Dec. 20. Call 510-526-2542 to order; pickup on Dec. 23. Rivoli, 1539 Solano Ave. (at Neilson Street), Berkeley

SMOKE BERKELEY The downtown Berkeley barbecue restaurant’s holiday menu features sliced turkey, pastrami, leg of lamb and ham by the half or whole pound, and whole turkeys and chickens. Prices range from $11-$75. Order online for pickup. Smoke Berkeley, 1974 Shattuck Ave. (near University Avenue), Berkeley

STANDARD FARE Standard Fare has baked holiday treats (cookies, persimmon pudding, cranberry-buttermilk upside-down cake, brown butter squash bread); jams, sauces and kits to gift during the holidays, prices vary. Order online at least 48 hours in advance of pickup. Standard Fare, 2701 Eighth St., Berkeley

Oakland

ALAMAR KITCHEN & BAR Chef Nelson German’s restaurant is offering holiday meal kits with eats like smoked turkey legs, seafood boil combo pack feast, Alaskan snow crab feast, Lobster Thermidor feast along with a variety of cocktail kits. Pre-order by Dec. 19 through alaMar’s website for pickup from 4-7 p.m., Dec. 22-23; or order online through Feastin for home delivery. alaMar Kitchen & Bar, 100 Grand Ave. (at Valdez Street), Oakland

BARDO LOUNGE Bardo Lounge has cocktail kits, to-go drinks and holiday goodies, including “take-and-bake” meals. Vintage cocktail glasses and other wares also available for sale. Order online through Dec. 20 for pickup. Bardo Lounge, 3343 Lakeshore Ave. (near Mandana), Oakland

BELLANICO RESTAURANT AND WINE BAR This Glenview neighborhood restaurant allows diners to choose a four-course meal ($80 per person) or order a la carte (prices vary) from the bountiful holiday menu, featuring dishes like fried beignets with duck liver pate, crudi di ahi tuna, Dungeness crab and grilled shrimp risotto and Satsuma panna cotta. Wine and Prosecco are available to add on to orders. Order by calling 510-336-1180 by Dec. 22 for pickup 4:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 24. Bellanico Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4238 Park Blvd. (at Wellington), Oakland

BELOTTI RISTORANTE E BOTTEGA Both Belotti locations are offering their regular menus, but the restaurant will have its special white truffle menu for pickup and the Bottega location will have wine and gift packages. Order online for pickup by Christmas Eve. For large orders (10+ portions) or catering orders, call 510-350-7619 at least 48 hours in advance. Belotti Ristorante, 5403 College Ave. (at Hudson Street), Oakland; Belotti Bottega, 4001 B Piedmont Ave. (near 40th Street), Oakland

BUTTERCUP DINER All Buttercup Diner locations will offer a holiday takeout kit featuring prime rib with au jus and creamy horseradish, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Caesar salad and chocolate cream pie. The prime rib comes uncooked, to be prepared at home; other items will need to be reheated. The kit is $150, and serves four to six. Order two days in advance for pickup through Dec. 24 (Buttercup closes at 2 p.m., Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day). Buttercup Diner, 229 Broadway (at Third Street), Oakland; 1000 Cotton St. (at Dennison Street), Oakland (Other locations at 660 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek; 4301 Clayton Rd., Concord; 3288 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo)

CALAVERA Calavera offers heat-at-home tamales ($24) – a set comes with six; choose chicken mole, pork, and cheese – and cocktail kits. Order online or call 510-338-3273 at least one day in advance of pickup. Calavera is open until 3 p.m., Dec. 24. Calavera, 2337 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland

CHOP BAR The Jack London restaurant’s online Chop Shoppe is selling heat-at-home prepared kits and meals, including lasagna, chicken pot pie and chocolate bread pudding, prices vary. Chop Bar will be open until 3 p.m., Dec. 24. Chop Bar, 190 Fourth St. (at Jackson Street), Oakland

COMMUNITĒ TABLE Communitē Table in Laurel gives diners a choice between a braised lamb shank dinner, mushroom lasagna or sliced turkey dinner; all meals serve two, $50-$65. Add on a dessert plate for $20 more. Order online for pickup Dec. 23-24. Communitē Table, 4171 MacArthur Blvd. (near Maybelle Avenue), Oakland

COSECHA Cosecha has tamales for Christmas, $35 for six; choose from three types. Add on a Christmas Cookie tin for $28. Order online for pickup between 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Dec. 22-23. Cosecha, 907 Washington St., (between Ninth and 10th streets) Oakland

DAUGHTER’S DINER This new downtown Oakland diner offers Christmas breakfast gift boxes for two, featuring frittata, French toast with maple syrup, housemade sausage, bacon and hashbrowns, smoked trout sour cream, fresh fruit cup, lavender yogurt with pomegranate, Starter bakery pastry and sparkling apple juice, $78 (vegetarian option available). A children’s breakfast box that feeds two toddlers or one big kid is also available for $16. Call 510-309-1943 to order by Dec. 20 for pickup Dec. 23-24. Daughter’s Diner, 326 23rd St. (at Webster Street), Oakland

THE FAT LADY The Fat Lady’s holiday dinner packages serves two and feature choice of 32 oz. prime rib ($145); full rack of lamb ($125) or grilled pork chop ($120) and comes with cornbread with honey butter, choice of salad and two vegetable dishes. More side dishes, housemade desserts, wine and seasonal cocktails available to add on at extra cost. Call 510-465-4996 to order by 2 p.m., Dec. 20 for pickup from 1-4 p.m., Dec. 23 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 24 (prime rib available on Dec. 24 only). The Fat Lady, 201 Washington St., (at 2nd Street), Oakland

FOB KITCHEN The Temescal Filipino restaurant offers up a Holiday DIY Kamayan, featuring roasted lechon, pancit sotanghon, kale laing, jicama mango salad, lumpia, red rice, pickles, fruit and banana leaves. Orders come with heating directions and a guide to setting up your feast at home. Portions available for two ($90), four ($180) and six ($250). Email catering@fobkitchen.com to order for pickup on Dec. 23. FOB Kitchen, 5179 Telegraph Ave. (at 51st Street), Oakland

HOPSCOTCH Chef Kyle Itani’s holiday feast menu features heat-at-home meals including half or whole Liberty Farms duck served with butter lettuce salad and kabocha squash risotto with maitake mushrooms ($70-$135) and cioppino kits for two to four people ($75-$146). Hopscotch also offers holiday cocktail kits and bottles of local spirits (some rare and limited), prices vary. Order online or by calling 520-788-6217 for pickup; delivery available. Hopscotch, 1915 San Pablo Ave. (near 19th Street), Oakland

MAGO The Piedmont Avenue restaurant offers Christmas meal kits inspired by chef-owner Mark Liberman’s childhood Colombian fare holiday dinners. The kits include buñuelos (cheese fritters); crispy green plantains with mojo verde; avocado, jicama and pomelo salad; pasteles de arroz and blood orange custard, $50 a person. Add on Christmas cookies, a Colombian hot chocolate kit or a boozy aged eggnog for an extra-festive feast. Order online for pickup Dec. 22-23. Mago, 3762 Piedmont Ave. (near MacArthur Boulevard), Oakland

THE MANA’EESH LADY Chef Mona Leena Michael’s Christmas menu features Palestinian dishes, including winter tabbouleh, lamb shank mansaf, garlic fried freekah, tahini charred cauliflower and pineapple upside-down baklawa tort. The meal is $100 and serves two; additional dishes, sauces and gift baskets available to add-on at an extra cost. Order online by Dec. 21 for pickup at Forage Kitchen from 4-6 p.m., Dec. 23 or 8-9 a.m., Dec. 24. The Mana’eesh Lady at Forage Kitchen, 478 25th St. (between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway), Oakland

MARKET HALL (ROCKRIDGE) Market Hall’s Christmas menu includes charcuterie and starters, entrées, side dishes, condiments, and desserts, including a Bûche de Noël. Order online by noon, at least two days in advance of your chosen pickup date (Dec. 22-23; Dec. 24 pickup times are already filled). Order by calling 510 250-6001 or online. Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave. (at Shafter Avenue Avenue), Oakland

MILLENNIUM RESTAURANT The Rockridge vegan restaurant has several holiday meal kits, such as pumpkin tamales ($35, serves two); truffled portobello mushroom, beet and farro Wellington ($20) and mushroom and seitan torte ($65); as well as appetizers, cocktails and desserts, prices vary. Order online by Dec. 18 for pickup 7:30-8 p.m., Dec. 23. Millennium Restaurant, 5912 College Ave. (at Chabot Road), Oakland

MOCKINGBIRD Chef Melissa Axelrod’s Christmas menu features a variety of starters, entrees and desserts from Oakland’s Angel Cakes. Choose from dishes like artichoke dip, 1/2 chilled Dungeness crab, cassoulet, minestrone soup and red wine mixed mushroom risotto, $15-$60. The menu will be available to order online in the coming days; order by Dec. 21 for pickup Dec. 24. Mockingbird, 416 13th St. (near Broadway), Oakland

NIDO’S BACKYARD Nido’s Backyard has a few holiday meal kits featuring tamales, enchiladas and mezcal flights ranging in price from $45-$120. Order online for pickup Dec. 23-25. Nido’s Backyard, 104 Oak St. (near Embarcadero West), Oakland

OLIVETO Chef Peter Jackson is cooking up a full Christmas dinner featuring two appetizers (Ligurian seafood salad and Stracciatella); brined and smoked rosemary, mustard and honey-glazed ham with choice of three sides, and pecan pie with lemon and bourbon whipped cream, $90 a person. Order by calling 510-547-5356 for pickup Dec. 23-24. Oliveto, 5655 College Ave. (at Keith Avenue), Oakland

PERLE WINE BAR Perle’s Christmas Eve dinner menu includes a choice of prime rib, salmon, or mushroom ragu. Each main comes with a small selection of vegetable sides and Bûche de Noël for dessert, $55 per person. Order online or call 510-808-7767 starting Dec. 18; pickup on Dec. 24. Perle Wine Bar, 2058 Mountain Blvd. (near LaSalle Avenue), Oakland

ROCKY’S MARKET BROOKLYN BASIN From Dec. 19-24, Rocky’s catering business, Two Local Girls, will stock the market’s grab-and-go case with holiday fare, like maple-glazed ham with pineapple bread pudding, assorted tamales and pozole. Rocky’s Market Brooklyn Basin, 288 Ninth Ave. (near Clifton Lane), Oakland

SISTER The Grand Avenue restaurant’s Christmas meal kit for two, $120, features a marinated, trussed and ready-to-roast bone-in pork rack, apple mostarda, and leek-and-mushroom bread pudding. Add on freshly baked bread, bottled cocktails and desserts, like Basque cheesecake or honey pistachio tart ($35 each). Order online for pickup Dec. 23. Sister, 3308 Grand Ave. (between Lake Park Avenue and Mandana Boulevard), Oakland

SOBA ICHI The West Oakland Japanese restaurant offers a Soba Ichi tote bag filled with a full Christmas meal that serves two ($120). Contents include a Kamo nabe set (dashi broth, sesame sauce or ponzu sauce, duck breast, duck meatball mix, vegetables and homemade tofu), a Soba Ichi castella cake and Den Sake batch #12. Pre-order Dec. 18-21 for pickup Dec. 24. through Soba Ichi, 2311 Magnolia St. A (at 24th Street), Oakland

SOBRE MESA Sobre Mesa is currently closed, but it’s cooking up a lobster thermidor dinner for two, served with sides like dirty rice, stewed butter beans and dessert, $85, for pickup at its sister restaurant, alaMar. Add on a variety of festive cocktails. Pre-order online by Dec. 19 for pickup Dec. 22-23, or order online at Feastin for home delivery. Pickup at alaMar Kitchen & Bar, 100 Grand Ave. (at Valdez Street), Oakland

SOULEY VEGAN Jack London’s Souley Vegan has an entirely meat and dairy-free holiday feast, featuring vegan braised “oxtails,” New Orleans dirty rice, garlic “Parmesan” mashed potatoes, creamed “mozzarella” spinach, pecan praline candied yams, “buttered” cabbage, Creole mac, maple “butter” cornbread, and peach cobbler, $29 per person. Trays of these dishes are also available for larger groups. Order online for pickup between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 24. Souley Vegan, 301 Broadway (at Third Street), Oakland

VIRIDIAN Viridian’s pastry chef Amanda Hoang is baking bespoke Asian-inflected cakes and pastries for the holidays. Cake selections include almond hojicha, yuzu black sesame, chocolate ganache, and a yule log, $45-$75 each. Order online at least one week in advance of pickup. Viridian is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Christmas Day. Viridian, 2216 Broadway, Oakland

THE WOLF The Wolf’s “Finish at Home Holiday Meal Kit” serves four for $300. The kit features a roast-at-home prime rib and bake-at-home buttermilk biscuits, along with prepared horseradish cream sauce, potato gratin with black truffles, haricot vert beans, little gems salad and gingerbread loaf. Order by calling 510-879-7953 or emailing thewolfevents@gmail.com by Dec. 19. Pickup kits from 3-6 p.m., Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 24. The Wolf, 3853 Piedmont Ave. (at Rio Vista Avenue), Oakland

Beyond

ACT CATERING ACT Catering’s ready-to-heat holiday meals serve two, and feature rack of lamb or smoked tofu shepherd’s pie (vegan), chicory and sweet baby lettuces salad, balsamic braised Brussels sprouts, wild rice pilaf and holiday-spiced cashew mousse ($70-$75). ACT Catering also offers a whole, raw Blue Willow Assam tea brined turkey for $65 and some prepared dishes and desserts a la carte. Order online by 8 p.m., Dec. 17 for pickup or local delivery Dec. 22-24. ACT Catering, 1552 Beach St. (entrance on Halleck Street), suite D, Emeryville

BENCHMARK PIZZERIA Benchmark offers a prix fixe Christmas Eve meal featuring Dungeness crab, endive, and oranges salad; shrimp and mascarpone stuffed pasta; baked apple galette and a bottle of sparkling Cava Rose ($75, serves 2). The restaurant will also offer some a la carte specials, like a winter citrus and chicories salad, agnolotti with sugo and sage, wild mushroom pizza and flourless chocolate cake, ranging in price from $8-$22 per item. In addition to food, Benchmark sells holiday gifts, including a package with a collection of pantry items, a small selection wine and t-shirts. Order online starting Dec. 16 or by calling 510-647-9724 for pickup between 4:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 24. Benchmark Pizzeria, 1568 Oak View Ave. (at Colusa), Kensington

JUANITA & MAUDE Albany’s Juanita & Maude has decided to go on a temporary break during the lockdown, but from 2-7 p.m., Dec. 21-24, the restaurant will be open to sell holiday gift baskets filled with a variety of cookies and candy, choice of mulled wine kit or a cocktail, and a $50 gift certificate ($100). Order in-person or by calling 510-526-2233 for curbside pickup or delivery within a 5-mile radius of the restaurant. Juanita & Maude, 825 San Pablo Ave. (between Washington and Solano avenues), Albany

PINX CATERING The San Leandro catering company offers comforting holiday dishes for pickup and delivery. Pinx’s mains serves three to four people and include Cornish game hens, rib-eye steak, brown sugar-glazed ham and crab and shrimp boil. Sides dishes, like sweet potato casserole, mac and cheese and mashed potatoes and gravy, and desserts, like sweet potato pie and red velvet cake, feed six to eight. Prices range from $50-$75 for mains and sides; $20-$30 for desserts. Order online by Dec. 17 for delivery or pickup between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Dec. 24. Pinx Catering, 1933 Davis St. (at Phillips Lane), #267, San Leandro

SPINNING BONES Alameda’s Spinning Bones offers a heat-and-serve meal for four people featuring rotisserie prime rib with black pepper au jus, savory bread pudding, Brussels sprouts, glazed sweet potatoes and beet salad, $200. Wine add-ons available. Order online or by calling 510-263-9290 for pickup Dec. 24. Spinning Bones, 1205 Park St. (at San Jose Avenue), Alameda

TOP HATTER’S KITCHEN AND BAR Top Hatter’s Kitchen in San Leandro has a heat-at-home holiday feast that includes slow-roasted brisket with cippolini onions, roasted buttered apples with cranberry mostarda, potato gratin, charred savoy cabbage with Meyer lemon and herb citronette, wintery chicory salad with blood oranges and a bourbon eggnog kit (virgin eggnog available). The feast is $185-$195, and serves up to three adults. Order online for pickup Dec. 23. Top Hatter’s Kitchen and Bar, 855 MacArthur Blvd. (at Diehl Avenue), San Leandro

TOWNHOUSE Chef Jake Kwan-Rosenbush offers two heat-at-home options for Christmas at Emeryville’s recently reopened Townhouse — seared Dayboat scallops with a fennel and herb salad and maple roasted baby carrots or duck leg confit served with wild mushroom risotto and roasted Brussels sprouts with almond brown butter. Both meals are $45. Add on bottled wines, local beers, ciders and a selection of bottled cocktails. Orders can be placed by emailing info@townhousebarandgrill.com by Dec. 21. for pickup Dec. 24. Townhouse, 5862 Doyle St. (between Powell and 59th streets), Emeryville

WOJIA HUNAN CUISINE This Albany Chinese restaurant will be open on Christmas Day, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., with its regular menu of Hunan specialties. Wojia Hunan Cuisine, 917 San Pablo Ave. (near Solano Avenue), Albany

Juliet Wayne contributed reporting.

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.