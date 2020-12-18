Wanted man arrested after car chase; other stops net guns and drugs

Berkeley police reported several felony arrests this week and Berkeleyside also received multiple inquiries about a felony arrest Thursday night. Information about those cases appears below.

POLICE CHASE LEADS TO ARREST OF WANTED MAN On Thursday night, police used force to arrest a 55-year-old Oakland man after a short vehicle chase in southwest Berkeley where the man drove away multiple times as officers attempted to arrest him, authorities report.

Police ultimately had to use force to make the arrest when the man repeatedly refused to comply with orders or get out of his vehicle, said BPD Officer Byron White, police spokesman. One officer had to shatter the passenger window of the man’s SUV to get the keys out of the ignition, and other officers used batons to take the man into custody after a prolonged struggle that spanned multiple locations, White said.

Police initially spotted David Frazier driving in his Ford Explorer just after 9:15 p.m. at Russell and Park streets — on the south side of San Pablo Park — and attempted to stop him at Ward and Mathews streets — on the north side of the park — in connection with numerous vehicle code violations, White said. But Frazier fled from officers, according to BPD, committing other vehicle code violations along the way.

Frazier’s vehicle stalled about two blocks away and police recognized him from an incident Monday just after 11:20 p.m. when BPD had tried stop him at 53rd and Market streets in connection with an equipment violation, White said. That night, Frazier had failed to yield to police and sped southbound on Market at 50 mph, White said. He then became wanted in connection with evading police that night and also had outstanding felony warrants for grand theft and evasion, BPD said.

On Thursday night, as officers stood by Frazier’s stalled SUV trying to speak with him, White said, he kept reaching around inside the SUV and trying to put it in drive, disobeying the officers’ orders to show his hands. When the SUV did eventually start, White said, “officers had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck.”

Police caught up with Frazier again a block or so away, at San Pablo Avenue and Derby Street, when the SUV stalled a second time. Officers tried to pull Frazier out of the SUV, but he continued to try to start the vehicle and close his door, White told Berkeleyside. Frazier was able to inch forward in the vehicle and continued to disobey commands, according to BPD.

At that point, White said, officers struck Frazier in the face with their hands and ordered him out of the vehicle, yelling multiple times, “You are going to kill us.” White said the officers feared for their lives because of the proximity of the moving vehicle and also believed Frazier might have a weapon in the SUV.

Police struck Frazier multiple times with their batons, White said, but he “still tried to drive away with officers holding onto him.” One officer was able to shatter the SUV’s passenger window, reach inside and remove Frazier’s keys. But Frazier, who is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 300 pounds, according to jail records online, continued to resist being removed from his vehicle.

Several officers were ultimately able to get Frazier out of the SUV, White said, and arrest him on suspicion of felony evasion and assault with a deadly weapon — the SUV — as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest, violations from the incident earlier in the week and his outstanding felony warrants.

Police took Frazier to the hospital, where he was medically cleared for arrest, then booked him into jail. A passenger in the SUV was also arrested on suspicion of lying to police about their name; they were arrested in connection with a felony warrant and several misdemeanors. Frazier is now being held at Santa Rita Jail with a combined bail of $230,000, according to booking records online. But he is ineligible to post bail because of one of his prior pending cases. He is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

LOADED ASSAULT-STYLE RIFLE RECOVERED DURING CAR STOP On Wednesday night, a police officer on patrol in northwest Berkeley at 11:20 p.m. spotted a driver with his headlights off near San Pablo Avenue and Virginia Street, BPD said.

The officer smelled marijuana smoke emanating from the vehicle when he approached, according to BPD. Officers searched the vehicle and police said they found a loaded assault-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine in the back seat.

BPD arrested the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marion Davis Jr. of Oakland, on suspicion of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm and several other weapons violations. He is no longer in custody, so no additional information was available about subsequent hearings in the case.

SUISUN MAN ARRESTED WITH GUN, HIGH-CAPACITY MAGAZINES On Tuesday night, police were called to investigate a report of a parked vehicle and intoxicated driver in the 1000 block of University Avenue (near Ninth Street) in West Berkeley just before 10:40 p.m.

Arriving officers found a vehicle parked diagonally across two spots, BPD said. Police found the driver — identified as 24-year-old LeeAndre Cross of Suisun — and passenger asleep inside the vehicle with a pit bull dog. When police woke the couple, according to BPD, Cross “began to reach toward the floorboard—drawing the officer’s attention toward that direction as well. Looking down at the floorboard, the officer spotted a loaded handgun between the man’s legs.”

BPD said police ordered the man to get out of the vehicle, where they placed him in handcuffs. During a subsequent search of Cross and the vehicle, police said they also found “a loaded extended high-capacity (30-round drum) magazine, two other loaded high-capacity magazines, over 80 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and cash.”

Police arrested Cross on suspicion of carrying a loaded, concealed firearm and possessing high-capacity magazines. He is no longer in custody, so no additional information was available about subsequent hearings in the case.

DRUGS AND CASH RECOVERED DURING CAR STOP Police arrested a 24-year-old Berkeley man during a traffic stop in South Berkeley earlier this week after finding what they identified as drugs for sale and nearly $5,000 in cash, authorities report. On Tuesday just after 4 a.m., police stopped Marquis Blake near Adeline Street and Alcatraz Avenue, BPD said.

During a records check, police learned Blake was driving on a suspended license and also had an outstanding felony robbery warrant for his arrest, according to police and public records.

Officers searched Blake’s vehicle and “discovered over 900 grams of marijuana, 27+ grams of cocaine, 68 pills of a T259 (Hydrocodone/Acetaminophen), a digital scale and over $4,900 cash,” according to BPD. Police arrested Blake on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale and several other narcotics offenses.

On Wednesday, the Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Blake with possession and transportation of a controlled substance for sale, which are both felonies, according to court records online. Blake is also facing two felony charges — looting and commercial burglary — from an incident May 31, according to court records.

Blake remained in custody at Santa Rita Jail on Friday with a combined bail of $140,000. His next court hearing was not listed in court records online.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.