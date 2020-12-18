BLACK COMICS MATTER It’s important to remember that Black Lives Matter and Black Art Matters. In a free workshop series titled Black Comics Matter by the Cartoon Art Museum, Black artists between the ages of 8 and 18 can learn the basics of creating comics and character design. They will learn about the history of Black representation in comics and graphic novels and how to express the Black experience through visual storytelling techniques. In this last workshop of the series, Black creators Danyel Poindexter and Dee will lead a discussion on what it means to be a Black artist in the social media age, how to grapple with the question of whether a work is “Black” enough, and how art has helped them manage their mental health. Join and learn how to express your heritage and history in comic form. Saturday, Dec. 19. 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Free.

DANCE PARTY If you’ve been missing the dance floor, join this ugly sweater and pants dance party that will take place right in your living room. This early morning Christmahanakwanzika party — both wholesome and wild—will feature an all-star guest list, including Dionne Warwick and The O’Jays. You’ll start off the event with a yoga flow accompanied by a harp performance. Then you’ll transition to a guided dance party experience with live performances by the O’Jays and a live DJ set by Jasmine Solano. Finally, you’ll close out the energizing dance session with a goodbye from Dionne Warwick. But don’t stop when the party’s over: keep dancing your way into the new year. Free. Saturday, Dec. 19, 8 a.m.- 10 a.m.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR Gift marketplaces have taken their shopping experiences online while still offering the bells and whistles of a bazaar milieu. In Sip Shop Eat’s Holiday Bazaar, you can shop online for jewelry, candles, apparel, face and body care, pies, and more in their virtual pop-up shops. If you’re looking for some interactive activities, you can also enjoy their fun digital programming that includes a holiday nail art tutorial, Christmas cocktail-making course, DIY candle-making classes, yoga, and Christmas floral design workshops. Enjoy holiday shopping and festive activities while decked out in your comfiest clothes at home. Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. 11 a.m.- 5 p.m. General admission is free.

YOGI CHEF ACADEMY Do you need some help in your family kitchen? If you want to train your little ones to make healthy food for you and your family, consider the Yogi Chef Academy run by Bliss Belly Kitchen. This 10-week program for children ages 5 and over is an online certification course that teaches kids the fundamentals of the culinary arts. Kids, with the help of their parents, will learn knife skills, clean up and safety procedures, farm-to-table family-style cooking, whole grain baking, and artisanal chocolate-making. You’ll receive weekly video lessons, recipes and shopping lists, a cookbook, and weekly live Q&A sessions on Zoom. Sounds like a delicious experience for the whole family. Course runs January 6- March 13. Tuition is $747 or 6 payments of $137. Enrollment is open until Dec. 24.

NEW WORLD We’re all dreaming of a new world post-COVID. San Francisco Playhouse is staging a performance of the musical Songs for a New World this holiday season. Filmed in theatre and released as an on-demand stream, the play is about the stakes of the difficult decisions that we all make in life. The musical is directed by Bill English with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, whose compositions have been celebrated for decades. If you’re looking for a soaring work of art that you can identify with in these times, check out this streaming play. Video on demand available until Dec. 31. Tickets start at $15.