The city of Berkeley is encouraging landlords to lease vacant housing units to people transitioning out of homelessness through an Alameda County program that helps house homeless residents.

In a Dec. 17 news release, Berkeley positioned the initiative as offering property owners the opportunity to “receive a stable rental income while supporting the health of the community.”

Read about the program in English and in Spanish.

The program matches people in need with landlords who can set their own criteria. Support is provided for tenants after they move in to their apartment, including being allocated a case manager. Meanwhile, property owners are guaranteed on-time monthly payments; a single point of contact and 24-hour support to help with potential tenant issues; as well as possible additional financial incentives, including a $1,000 bonus for landlords new to the program.

Berkeley said the program will be particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic as the city works to provide safer housing options for people who are unhoused. Alameda County hopes to identify at least 300 housing units by the end of 2020.

How it works: