We’re more than ready to say goodbye to 2020, and although the new year might not bring immediate relief from the intense, insane and frustrating effects of the pandemic (the recent stimulus package will help small businesses with loans, but it does not offer grants for restaurants), we’re still hoping for better times in the future.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of East Bay restaurants, catering groups and pop-ups that are offering special New Year’s Eve (and in some cases, New Year’s Day) menus to ring in 2021. Use this opportunity to support your local eatery — and toast to our health and safety, and the return of a vibrant and diverse local food and drink industry in the future.

Berkeley

BERKELEY BOATHOUSE The Berkeley restaurant at DoubleTree Hilton hotel will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with its regular menu featuring dishes like the Boathouse burger, honey maple glazed salmon and a charcuterie plate, as well as cocktails, wine and beer. Call 510-665-7171 to order for pickup; delivery available through Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash. Berkeley Boathouse, 200 Marina Blvd., Berkeley

CREEKWOOD Creekwood’s New Year’s Eve menu features Dungeness crab hushpuppies with green goddess dressing; wild rice & black eyed pea risotto; half squab with roasted new potatoes and squab jus; Truffle cornbread; panna cotta. $95 person, add on wine for $25 per bottle. Order online or call 510-647-8210 to order for pickup on Dec. 31. Creekwood, 3121 Sacramento St. (near Woolsey Street), Berkeley

Subscribe to Nosh Weekly Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news

FISH & BIRD IZAKAYA SOUSAKU Fish & Bird offers two traditional Japanese end-of-year dishes. The Deluxe Temaki Sushi Set includes everything you need to make sushi hand rolls at home, including assorted fish (uni, negi toro, wild eel and shrimp, more), tamagoyaki, vegetable tempura, sushi rice and seaweed, $200, serves two to three people. The restaurant’s other New Year’s special is the Toshikoshi Soba Kamo Nanban, featuring soba noodles served with a hot dashi based soup, Liberty duck breast slices and Tokyo negi scallions, $21 for one serving. Basque Cheesecake and chocolate cake by pâtissière Minoru Miyazaki ($30-$39) are also available. Order online or by calling 510-705-1539 by Dec. 27. Pickup 1-6 p.m., Dec. 31. Fish & Bird Izakaya Sousaku, 2451 Shattuck Ave. (at Haste Street), Berkeley

GREEN LEAF PROVISIONS This Berkeley caterer offers a reheat-at-home New Year’s Eve special that serves four people for $170. The prix fixe menu includes endive spears with lentil salad and cashew chermoula aioli; Humboldt Fog and manchego cheeses with nuts and baguette toasts; shrimp cocktail; crab and shrimp cakes with lemon caper remoulade; Proscuitto wrapped goat cheese; duck in scallion pancakes; beef or vegetarian sliders; and chocolate caramel ganache bars with fleur de sel. Order online or call 510-775-6455, ext. 1, for delivery on Dec. 31.

IPPUKU The downtown Berkeley izakaya has two special party sets, both serve two people and cost $40: the Otsumami Set features karaage, ume-shisho tempura, chicken katsu, mentai-potato salad and two bottles of Orion beer; the Kushi-yaki Set features two sets of five omakase (chef’s choice) skewers and two bottles of Orion beer. Call 510-665-1969 for pickup on Dec. 31. Ippuku, 2130 Center St. (between Shattuck Avenue and Oxford Street), Berkeley

IYASARE The Fourth Street Japanese restaurant offers two sushi platters for New Year’s Eve: the Kanpai Platter ($240, serves four to six people) includes scallop, black tiger shrimp, sweet prawns, eel, salmon, yellowtail, tuna, mackerel, sea urchin nigiri sushi (four pieces each) and four rolls (California roll, Geisha roll, Rainbow roll and Spider roll); and Osechi Sushi ($190, serves four to six people), featuring fresh cuts of fish (tuna, salmon, mackerel, yellowtail, octopus, scallop, squid, snow crab, freshwater eel, tobiko) and vegetables over sushi rice. Order online by Dec. 28 for curbside pickup from 4-7:30 p.m., Dec. 30-31. Iyasare, 1830 Fourth St. (near Hearst Avenue), Berkeley

LA MARCHA La Marcha offers a multi-course prix fixe meal for two, $110. Menu highlights include a crab croqueta topped with uni, 60-day dry-aged Wagyu beef and wild mushroom paella. La Marcha’s regular menu will also be available, including its large selection of wine at retail. Call 510-647-9525 to order. La Marcha, 2026 San Pablo Ave. (near University Avenue), Berkeley

MICHOZ Former Broke Ass Cooks are back in business, now operating as Michoz at the Hidden Cafe in Berkeley. For New Year’s Eve, Michoz is grilling up jerk chicken feasts, $70 serves three to four, featuring a whole jerk chicken, coconut rice and peas, callaloo (braised greens), festival (Michoz’s version of the Caribbean dumpling), scallion vinaigrette, habanero marmalade and chicken tea. Add on boxes of sweets and cookies (vegan version available) for dessert. Order online for pickup on Dec. 31. These meals will sell out quickly. The Hidden Cafe, 1250 Addison St., (at Bonar Street), Berkeley

MISE EN PLACE KITCHEN Mise en Place is still ironing out the details of its New Year’s Eve menu, but plans to have a special meal that includes Champagne. Check the website in the coming days for the menu and details for pickup on Dec. 31; delivery available. Mise en Place Kitchen, 2020 Kittredge St. (near Milivia Street), Suite C, Berkeley

REVIVAL BAR & KITCHEN Revival offers a New Year’s Eve meal of Duck a la Orange with Brussels sprouts, whipped garnet yams and braised rainbow chard, $80. Seasonal holiday cocktails are also available. Order online at least two days in advance for pickup on Dec 31. Revival Bar & Kitchen, 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison Street), Berkeley

RICK & ANN’S Rick & Ann’s New Year’s Eve a la carte menu offers various heat-at-home main dishes, appetizers, salads and vegetable dishes, including deviled eggs, stuffed mushroom caps, black-eyed peas, rack of ribs and whole barbecue chicken, prices vary. Or, choose a reheatable individual entree, featuring choice of pork ribs or half barbecue chicken, served with black-eyed peas, collard greens, baby carrots and cornbread, $27 a person. Order by calling 510-649-0869 for pickup between 12:30-4 p.m., Dec. 31. Rick & Ann’s, 2922 Domingo Ave. (between Ashby Avenue and Russell Street), Berkeley

RIVA CUCINA Riva Cucina in West Berkeley offers a customizable menu of traditional Emilia Romagna holiday dishes. Choose from antipasti; pastas like cannelloni al pesce, a baked squid ink pasta stuffed with crab, shrimp, bay scallop, squid, leeks and celery, seafood béchamel; entrees including a slow-braised lamb shank with cabernet, herbs and soffritto and traditional Italian desserts. Prices vary from $12-$44, most serve two people. Call 510-841-7482 to order for pickup Dec. 29 through Jan. 2. Riva Cucina, 800 Heinz Ave. (at Fifth Street), Berkeley

Oakland

À CÔTÉ À Côté in Rockridge offers two New Year’s Eve celebration kits, a meat-free version with stuffed cippolini onions, avocado and citrus salad, gnocchi alla Romana and wood-oven roasted whole cauliflower ($120 per person) and a meat-eater’s version with gravlax and caviar blinis, prawn and scallop ceviche, short rib raviolo and beef Wellington ($150 per person). Both versions come with À Côté’s classic cheese platter, choice of two desserts, and a bottle of paired wine. Order online until 2 p.m., Dec. 28 for pickup from 2-5 p.m, Dec. 31. Delivery is available for a $10 fee to the following zip codes: 94705, 94618, 94609, 94608, 94611, 94610. Email carolyn.acote@gmail.com with questions. À Côté, 5478 College Ave. (near Taft Avenue), Oakland

ALMOND AND OAK The Grand Avenue restaurant will say farewell to 2020 with a special New Year’s Eve diiner for two, $95, featuring two entrees, one bottle of Champagne and salted caramel pudding for dessert. Call 510-250-9550 or email admin@almondandoak.com to order. Almond and Oak, 3307 Grand Ave. (near Elwood Avenue), Oakland

BELLANICO RESTAURANT AND WINE BAR This Glenview neighborhood restaurant allows diners to choose a four-course meal ($80 per person) or order a la carte (prices vary) from the bountiful holiday menu, featuring dishes like basil burrata, grilled sausage-stuffed squid, 16-oz. T-bone steak and chocolate polenta souffle. Wine and Prosecco are available to add on to orders. Order by calling 510-336-1180 by Dec. 28 for pickup 4:30-7:30 p.m., Dec. 31. Bellanico Restaurant and Wine Bar, 4238 Park Blvd. (at Wellington), Oakland

BUTTERCUP DINER All Buttercup Diner locations will offer a holiday takeout kit featuring prime rib with au jus and creamy horseradish, garlic mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, Caesar salad and chocolate cream pie. The prime rib comes uncooked, to be prepared at home; other items will need to be reheated. The kit is $150, and serves four to six. Order two days in advance for pickup through Dec. 31. Buttercup Diner, 229 Broadway (at Third Street), Oakland; 1000 Cotton St. (at Dennison Street), Oakland (Other locations at 660 Ygnacio Valley Rd., Walnut Creek; 4301 Clayton Rd., Concord; 3288 Sonoma Blvd., Vallejo)

CALAVERA Calavera’s heat-at-home New Year’s Eve party pack feeds two. The pack features a three-course meal and a bottle of sparkling wine or cider. Starters include guacamole verde; grilled corn with chicatanas-chipotle aioli; arugula-frisee salad with black and watermelon radishes, citrus, oro blanco and mushroom ceviche; choice of two entrees (lobster, NY steak, oven-roasted vegetables or roasted duck breast); flan and chocolate bread pudding. Add on mezcal or tequila flight to make the meal extra festive, or a hangover recovery pack (with St. George green chile Bloody Marys and choice of pozole or menudo, for two) if you need a little TLC the next day. $250 for two. Order online for pickup on Dec. 31 after 3 p.m. Calavera, 2337 Broadway (between 23rd and 24th streets), Oakland

CHOP BAR Chop Bar offers a New Year’s Eve celebration package featuring heat-at-home dishes. The package includes choice of hors d’oeuvre or cheese platter, choice of Dungeness crab toast or little gem salad; choice of entree (Wagyu rib-eye steak, add $30; smoked pork chop, pan-roasted duck breast or vegetarian Napoleon) and TCHO chocolate tart, $90 per person. Wine and cocktails available for add-on. Order online by Dec. 28; two order minimum required. Chop Bar will also be open on New Year’s Eve for walk-ins and order pickups. Chop Bar, 190 Fourth St., Oakland

COMMIS Ring in the new year with a prix fixe dinner from Oakland’s Michelin-starred restaurant. The meal features Gulf shrimp cocktail and crudite with shirodashi cocktail sauce, Bibb lettuce and radish salad with fines herbes, buttermilk dressing with sea lettuce and green garlic, Commis levain bread with cultured butter, slow poached egg yolk with smoked dates, alliums and malt, 28-day dry-aged rib-eye steak in sauce Diane with Camus cognac, truffled Duchess potatoes with gruyere, creamed brassicas with grilled wild mushrooms, golden milk entremet, champagne truffles, $85 per person. Order online or call 510-653-3902 to order for pickup Dec. 28-31. Commis, 3859 Piedmont Ave. (between MacArthur Boulevard and 40th Street), Oakland

COMMUNITĒ TABLE Communitē Table offers a New Year’s Eve appetizer menu that serves two to four people, featuring 20 bites: arancini with marinara sauce, deviled eggs, cold poached prawns with spicy cocktail sauce, mushroom stuffed with shallot and bacon and Vietnamese pork meatball on a skewer with carrot relish. Order online for pickup Dec. 30-31. Communitē Table, 4171 MacArthur Blvd. (near Maybelle Avenue), Oakland

COPPER SPOON Copper Spoon is closed for regular takeout service this month, but will have a special holiday menu of food and drinks for pickup on Dec. 30. Check the website in the coming days for menu details and pickup information. Copper Spoon, 4031 Broadway (at 40th Street), Oakland

DAUGHTER THAI This Montclair Thai restaurant offers two specials available for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Little Lao Set, $59.99, feeds three or four people, and includes crispy rolls with peanut sauce, samosa, mieng kum bites, papaya salad, neua num tok rolls, panang neua short rib, hat yai fried chicken with yellow curry sauce, shrimp fried rice, pad Thai, pad spicy eggplant, stir-fried cabbage, jasmine rice and a fried egg (a vegetarian version is available; a free kids’ meal of flat rice noodle with egg and broccoli is also available for any families in need. A similar, but slightly different offering is available at Daughter Thai’s sister restaurant Farmhouse Thai) The Holiday Set, $139, feeds a party of four, and includes the Little Lao Set, plus Tsunami lobster (Maine Lobster with prawns, scallops, PEI mussels, and calamari cooked in yellow curry paste and spices), turmeric rice, tom yum tofu, and spice tray with two Singha beers. Order online for pickup; delivery available through DoorDash. Daughter Thai will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Daughter Thai, 6118 Medau Pl. (Near Moraga Avenue), Oakland

EDITH’S PIE Mike Raskin’s popular pie pop-up is baking up pomegranate meringue and potato spinach quiche for the new year. Order online for pickup between 7-9 p.m., Dec. 30. Pie pickup is on 14th Street off Alice Street in downtown Oakland (exact address given when orders are made).

FARMHOUSE KITCHEN The Jack London Square Thai restaurant offers two specials available for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Little Lao Set, $59.99, feeds three or four people, and includes fresh rolls with peanut sauce, samosa, crispy egg rolls, papaya salad, neua num tok rolls, panang neau, hat yai fried chicken with yellow curry sauce, shrimp fried rice, pad Thai, pad spicy eggplant, blue rice and a fried egg (a vegetarian version is available; a free kids’ meal of flat rice noodle with egg and broccoli is also available for any families in need. A similar, but slightly different offering is available at Farmhouse’s sister restaurant Daughter Thai) The Holiday Set, $139, feeds a party of four, and includes the Little Lao Set, plus Tsunami lobster (Maine Lobster with prawns, scallops, PEI mussels, and calamari cooked in yellow curry paste and spices), turmeric rice, tom yum tofu, and spice tray with two Singha beers. Order online for pickup; delivery available through DoorDash. Farmhouse Kitchen will be open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Farmhouse Kitchen, 336 Water St., Oakland

HOMESTEAD Homestead’s extravagant New Year’s Eve meal kit feeds two or four adults with a complete meal, wine and Champagne. Contents include a caviar & charcuterie picnic spread; braised shortrib and Maine lobster with sides: potato & gruyere gratin, charred broccoli di ciccio, honey-nut squash with pepitas and a winter chicory salad; petit fours for dessert; and bacon and spinach quiche and apple spice coffee cake to enjoy on New Year’s Day morning. Some dishes need to be minimally prepared at home. Meal kits are $600 (for two), $1000 (for four). Call 510-420-6962 to order by Dec. 29 for pickup Dec. 31. Homestead, 4029 Piedmont Ave. (between 40th and 41st streets), Oakland

HOPSCOTCH Hopscotch will say goodbye to 2020 with three specials: a dozen oysters with Champagne, $80; caviar with tater tots and Champagne, $100; and its signature bucket of buttermilk fried chicken and Champagne, $75. Order by Dec. 27. Hopscotch will also offer a few make-at-home specials like ready-to-bake cheddar biscuits, brown butter Dutch baby, Bloody Mary and Mimosa kits, soba campanelle pasta kits, more. Order pickup by 8 p.m., Dec. 31. Hopscotch, 1915 San Pablo Ave. (near 19th Street), Oakland

THE KEBABERY The Kebabery plans to be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to ring in the New Year with Dungeness crab. Stay tuned for more details on The Kebabery’s Instagram and online menu as the date approaches. The Kebabery, 4201 Market St. (at 42nd Street), Oakland

KOLOBOK RUSSIAN FOOD TRUCK Kolobok offers a special New Year’s Eve menu featuring a trio of appetizers (deviled eggs with smoked salmon and dill, roasted beet salad and potato-olive salad with poached shrimp), choice of braised lamb shank or puff pastry wrapped salmon, choice of French beans with roasted butternut squash or roasted cauliflower, and mini Napoleon cake for dessert. The meal is $59 a person or $100 for two. Text your order to 510-599-6542 by Dec. 26 to order and arrange delivery, which is free to most parts of the Bay Area.

THE KON-TIKI The Oakland tiki bar is serving its prime rib dinner from its sister restaurant Palmetto — a 12 oz sliced prime rib that comes with creamed kale, garlic mashed potatoes, chopped salad, and a Gin Martini ($55 per person). The Kon-Tiki will also be offering its full cocktail menu. Pre-order by calling 510-823-2332 for pickup from 4-9 p.m. Dec 31; delivery available within 5 miles of the Kon-Tiki. The Kon-Tiki, 347 14th St. (at Webster), Oakland

LAKE CHALET Lake Chalet offers a 10-oz. prime rib dinner with all the fixings and dessert, $72 or a vegan cauliflower steak meal, $37. The restaurant has a few dishes and seasonal cocktails, wine and brews to add on. Lake Chalet, 1520 Lakeside Dr., Oakland

MAGO Chef-owner Mark Liberman offers a New Year’s Eve tasting menu to enjoy at home featuring Meyer lemon, avocado and Dungeness crab; chestnut and onion soup; potato gnocchi, broccoli and bonito butter; sweet potato rolls; beef Wellington, winter mushrooms and hearth soffrito; Medjool date and sesame sticky pudding, $90 per person (vegetarian option available). Order online for pickup Dec. 31. Mago, 3762 Piedmont Ave. (near MacArthur Boulevard), Oakland

MILLENNIUM RESTAURANT Millennium’s vegan four-course prix fixe New Year’s Eve menu features choice of main (Moroccan braised artichoke with gigante bean tagine, saffron risotto and charmoula grilled oyster mushrooms or winter green and ricotta stuffed pansotti pasta) and choice of dessert (opera cake or Mandarin pomegranate cheesecake, both gluten-free). Add a bottle of sparkling wine for $25. Order online for pickup from 5-7 p.m., Dec. 31. Millennium Restaurant, 5912 College Ave. (at Chabot Road), Oakland

MOCKINGBIRD Chef Melissa Axelrod offers a New Year’s Day Good Luck in 2021 meal featuring biscuits with summer peach preserves, spicy butter and speck; Hoppin’ John with Sea Island red peas and Carolina Gold rice; and long-cooked greens with sweet onions, garlic and chili vinegar. The meal is $65 and serves two. Mockingbird also has a la carte dishes, like artichoke dip, 1/2 chilled Dungeness crab, cassoulet, minestrone soup and red wine mixed mushroom risotto, $15-$60. Order online by Dec. 28 for pickup Dec. 31. Mockingbird, 416 13th St. (near Broadway), Oakland

THE PLEASURE PRINCIPLE The Pleasure Principle Caribbean Christmas Kit is available through Jan. 4. It includes a choice of a dozen Jamaican beef patties or a dozen empanadas (chimichurri beef, jerk chicken or vegan curry chickpea) and a bottle of Puerto Rican eggnog, or Coquito (a vegan is available). Order online for pickup. The Pleasure Principle, 272 14th St. (at Harrison Street), Oakland

POMELLA The Piedmont Avenue Israeli eatery will be open on New Year’s Eve (until 3 p.m.) and New Year’s Day with its full menu. Pomella, 3770 Piedmont Ave. (at Yosemite Avenue), suite B, Oakland

SOBA ICHI Soba Ichi’s Toshikoshi soba set serves two and features fresh soba noodles to cook at home, dipping sauce, garnishes and wasabi ($25). Order five sets and get a free Soba Ichi tote bag with purchase. Order by Dec. 30 for pickup on Dec. 31. Soba Ichi, 2311 Magnolia St. A (at 24th Street), Oakland

SOBRE MESA Sobre Mesa is currently closed, but the Afro-Latino cocktail lounge is collaborating with Redwood City-based Dragon Productions Theatre Company and artists from MUSA to throw a virtual New Year’s Eve party and charity event, $20-$100. “Light at the End” takes place from 8 p.m., Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m., Jan. 1, and will feature interactive elements, such as a live cocktail class, silent auction, acrobatics performance and art exhibits. Attendees can purchase a cocktail kit and/or a meal kit for delivery through Feastin; 20% of meal and cocktail sales go to Dragon Productions. Register for the event online until Dec. 25.

S+S GASTRO GRUB CATERING S+S’s New Year’s menu offers a wide range of celebratory eats, including various Tsar Nicoulai caviars and blini and cold smoked salmon, Dungeness crab cake with sriracha aioli, Portuguese Seafood & Linguiça Rice, deep fried crispy porchetta, triple chocolate fudgy brownies and even treats for your dogs and cats; prices vary. All orders arrive chilled for and come with suggested cooking/heating instructions. Order by 10 p.m., Dec. 23 for pickup or delivery (for an extra fee; free delivery for orders $150+) on Dec 30-31. S+S Gastro Grub Catering, 646 Kennedy St. (at East Seventh St.), Oakland

TRUFFLE SHUFFLE This Oakland-based company that specializes in virtual cooking events is hosting an online 1920s speakeasy-themed New Year’s Eve bash. Truffle Shuffle will send you a celebration box filled with caviar, truffles (with VIP kit), cheese, charcuterie, cocktail mixers and balloon drop kit, and you’ll also experience an immersive, virtual celebration at 7 p.m. or 10 p.m., featuring interactive breakout rooms and a Vaudeville show. The experience costs $95-$250. Order New Year’s Eve Bash kits online by 3 p.m. on Dec. 30.

THE WOLF The Wolf will announce details of its special New Year’s Eve menu in the coming days. Order by calling 510-879-7953 or emailing thewolfevents@gmail.com. The Wolf will be open 2-7 p.m., Dec. 29-31. The Wolf, 3853 Piedmont Ave. (at Rio Vista Avenue), Oakland

Beyond

ALLEY & VINE This brand new Alameda farm-to-table restaurant has several New Year’s Eve specials, including caviar selections sold by the ounce from California Caviar Company ($60-$100), an hors d’oeuvres platter with pickled vegetables and mushrooms and toasted baguette ($20, serves two) and a four-course feast ($195 for two; $380 for four) featuring housemade cornbread with honey butter; burrata and charred little gems salad; seared sea scallops with Dungeness crab tortelloni, mussels and Champagne broth; Sonoma duck with butternut squash, Brussels sprouts and blood orange sauce; and a chocolate layer cake. Sommelier wine pairings available for $180. Order online for pickup on Dec. 31. Alley & Vine, 1332 Park St. (between Central and Encinal avenues), Alameda

ANAVIV CATERING AND EVENTS Anaviv’s Champagne and Caviar New Year’s Eve menu features black pearl caviar with toast points, creme fraiche and and buttermilk “muffins,” Basque burnt cheesecake with orange marmalade and gold leaf, and 2016 Largillier Brut Nature, $300, serves two. Order online for pickup on Dec. 31. Anaviv Catering and Events, 600 Hoffman Blvd. (near Cutting Boulevard), Richmond

BENCHMARK PIZZERIA Benchmark will ring in the New Year with a special trio of raviolo featuring crab, shrimp and lobster, $30. Its a la carte holiday specials will also be available, including winter citrus and chicories salad, agnolotti with sugo and sage, wild mushroom pizza and flourless chocolate cake, ranging in price from $8-$22 per item. Order online or by calling 510-647-9724 for pickup between 4:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 31. Benchmark Pizzeria, 1568 Oak View Ave. (at Colusa Avenue), Kensington

PATXI’S PIZZA Patxi’s Pizza is offering 20% off all takeout orders and any 14” thin crust specialty pizza for $20 on Dec. 31. Discounts will be given for orders made in-person, via phone, app or online with code BYE2020. Patxi’s Pizza, 3577 Mt. Diablo Blvd. (near Lafayette Circle), Lafayette; 5130 Dublin Blvd., Dublin; 2470 1st St., Livermore

RANGE LIFE Livermore’s Range Life is open on New Year’s Eve with its full menu, along with some New Year’s Eve specials like oysters and caviar, dry-aged rib-eye steak and Dungeness crab. For next day’s eating, Range Life sells a New Year’s Day Brunch kit, $60, featuring Wingen Bakery bagels and cold smoked salmon with Zingerman’s Cream Cheese, crispy shallots and herbs; Oeufs Mayonnaise, Tilley Farm hen eggs and horseradish; and a winter citrus salad with Castelvetrano olives and pistachio. Royal white sturgeon caviar and Wingen Bakery brown butter chocolate chip cookies are available as add-ons to the brunch kit. Brunch kits are available through Dec. 29 or until sold out. Range Life, 2160 Railroad Ave. (near North Livermore Avenue), Livermore

SABIO ON MAIN Pleasanton California cuisine restaurant Sabio on Main offers aNew Year’s Eve seafood dinner for two, $175, that comes with a bottle of Maison Roche de Bellene “Bellenos” Crémant de Bourgogne, a whole cooked Dungeness crab with aioli (and crab cracker), Paddlefish caviar with blini and garnish, gulf shrimp cocktail and Peruvian-style kanpachi ceviche. Order online for pickup between 1-5 p.m., Dec. 31. Sabio on Main’s four-course dinner and a la carte menu are also available. Sabio on Main, 501 Main St. (at Rose Avenue), Pleasanton

TELEFÈRIC BARCELONA The Walnut Creek restaurant offers various holiday feasts at home featuring tapas and other Spanish fare. All feasts serve two, prices range from $79-$179. Order online for pickup on New Year’s Eve (until 7 p.m.) or New Year’s Day. Telefèric Barcelona, 1500 Mount Diablo Blvd. (at Commercial Lane), Walnut Creek

THANKQUE GRILL The Filipino eatery inside Ashland Market & Cafe offers a turkey lumpia platter with spicy chili dipping sauce that will feed four adults. Order by Dec. 28 for pickup between 5-6 p.m., Dec. 31. Thankque Grill, at Ashland Market & Cafe, 16395 E. 14th St. (at 164th Avenue), Ashland

TOP HATTER’S KITCHEN AND BAR Top Hatter’s Kitchen owner DanVy Vu tells Nosh that her New Year’s Eve menu will depend on local crab availability. If crab is not available, Top Hatter’s heat-at-home holiday feast will mirror its Christmas menu, which features a bourbon eggnog kit (virgin eggnog available), slow-roasted brisket with cippolini onions, roasted buttered apples with cranberry mostarda, potato gratin, charred savoy cabbage with Meyer lemon and herb citronette and wintery chicory salad with blood oranges. ($185-195, serves up to 3 adults). Top Hatter’s will also offer a Feast of Seven Shrooms (seven appetizers of seven different California mushrooms). Check the Top Hatter’s website in the coming days for more details and to order online for pickup. Top Hatter’s Kitchen and Bar, 855 MacArthur Blvd. (at Diehl Avenue), San Leandro

TOWNHOUSE Townhouse offers a trio of curated boards: Formaggio ($25), featuring local and European artisanal Cheese, crostini, habanero honey, spiced nuts and winter mostarda; Charcuterie ($25), featuring chicken liver pâté, truffled pork rillettes, Fra’mani salumi, hot mustard, grilled levain, pickled vegetables; Di Mare ($30), featuring ahi tartare, smoked King salmon dip, Morrocan shrimp cocktail, hot cocktail sauce, citrus-fennel chips. All three available for $75. Add on cocktail kits, champagne. Orders can be placed by emailing info@townhousebarandgrill.com. Pickup is from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 31. Townhouse, 5862 Doyle St. (between Powell and 59th streets), Emeryville

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.