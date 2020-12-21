Firefighters extinguish RV fire in West Berkeley

An RV that was parked in West Berkeley caught fire at around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Berkeley Fire Department dispatch scanner reviewed by Berkeleyside.

The fire was reported in the 2400 block of Sixth Street, and there was no one inside the vehicle at the time, according to the unconfirmed scanner audio. The blaze also brought down Comcast service lines in the area.

Witnesses reported that the RV was fully engulfed in flames. Several community members noticed the large plume of smoke in the area and asked Berkeleyside for details.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after it began, according to scanner audio, but emergency vehicles were still at the scene as of 5:30 p.m.

Last month, a fire in an RV parked on a driveway in Northwest Berkeley rendered two homes uninhabitable and displaced five people.

Berkeleyside has requested details about Monday’s incident from the Berkeley Fire Department.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.