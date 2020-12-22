The Berkeley Wire: 12.22.20

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Top UC Berkeley stories of 2020 (UC Berkeley)
- Chancellor Christ shares 2020 highlights and hope for the coming year (UC Berkeley)
- UC Berkeley COVID-19 recovery framework for spring 2021 released (Daily Californian)
- Meet Delano’s new mayor: 25-year-old UC Berkeley alum Bryan Osorio Trujillo (University of California)
- Snapp Shots: Berkeley eye doctor’s passing a sad ending to an awful year (East Bay Times)
- This Berkeley shop served as inspiration for 'Soul,' Pixar's latest film (San Francisco Chronicle)
- Berkeley Public Library awarded five stars by Library Journal for first time (Library Journal)