Homeless parolee charged with violent felonies after police shooting

An armed man alleged to have menaced a store clerk during a shoplifting incident in downtown Berkeley last weekend before being shot by police has been charged with several felonies, according to court records.

The Berkeley Police Department publicly identified the suspect Thursday as 51-year-old Vincent Bryant. He is listed as homeless. A booking photo was not released to Berkeleyside because Bryant was not booked into jail. He remains in the hospital, BPD said Thursday.

On Saturday, officers were called just before 8:30 p.m. to the downtown Berkeley Walgreens at 2190 Shattuck Ave. (at Allston Way) after a man brandishing a long chain threatened a store clerk then took food items from the shop, according to emergency radio traffic reviewed by Berkeleyside. BPD said officers shot Bryant with a gun and less-lethal munitions when he failed to comply with their orders and after attempts at verbal de-escalation failed.

The incident was the first time a Berkeley police officer shot and wounded a suspect since 2012.

According to Alameda County Superior Court records, Bryant has been charged with robbery, assault on a peace officer and resisting arrest, which are all felonies. He was also charged with parole violation, which is a felony.

The charges, which were filed Wednesday by the Alameda County district attorney’s office, include special allegations that two of the felonies should be considered serious or violent and that Bryant used a deadly weapon during the commission of the crime.

According to court papers, Bryant has felony convictions for home burglary, in 2019 and 1997, and grand theft auto in 2018. He is alleged to have one strike.

Bryant’s first court date is not currently listed in the court records available online.

Berkeleyside will continue to follow the story and is seeking all police records related to the shooting.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.

