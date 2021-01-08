Remembering Tom Schnetlage, software program manager at UC Berkeley, hiker, bird watcher

Tom Schnetlage, a long-time Berkeley resident, passed away peacefully from cancer on Dec. 19, at the age of 68. Born in Elgin, Illinois to Charles & Patricia Schnetlage, who preceded him in death, Tom graduated from MIT. He retired after 29 years at the UC Berkeley Department of Political Science as a software program manager. He is survived by his siblings David, Joyce Foresman, Karen Grimm, Richard and Douglas, his son Paul and two grandchildren, Ulric and Ronin as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Tom is also survived by Frances, Karin, Ruth, Kristina, Paula, and Rozelle.

Tom loved hiking, biking, skiing, photography, bird watching and getting together with his large circle of friends, especially those involved with the Human Awareness Institute (HAI) where he was an active participant and volunteer. He was also a Kaiser Oakland Hospice volunteer for many years.

Donations in Tom’s honor can be made to HAI, 593 N McDowell Boulevard, Petaluma, CA 94954. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial will be scheduled later in the new year.