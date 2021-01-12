As part of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s new audio series, Place/Settings: Berkeley, Berkeleyside is inviting readers to send in 100-word essays on a favorite spot, what they like about Berkeley or a favorite memory in the city.

Berkeley Rep’s new production features 10 prominent writers, journalists, playwrights, novelists and composers who penned short works about Berkeley, which were then turned into audio recordings. As a media sponsor of the project, Berkeleyside would love to hear from our readers. If you have a story or idea to share, please fill out the form below. Berkeleyside will publish some of the submissions in the near future. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15.

Buy a ticket to listen to each of Berkeley Rep’s audio stories — they will be released weekly — and receive an illustrated map of the 10 favorite places drawn by a New Yorker cartoonist. The cost is $10.

Questions? Email tips@berkeleyside.com.

