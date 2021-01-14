Magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattles Berkeley on Thursday

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake shook Berkeley on Thursday morning, according to preliminary information from the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake’s epicenter is listed as Concord, which is about 22 miles east of Berkeley. The earthquake was reported at 11:18 a.m. with a depth of about 4 miles.

Anyone else feel that? Earthquake, magnitude 3.8 as of initial reading. https://t.co/8MGW575nMM — Berkeleyside (@berkeleyside) January 14, 2021

“My house made scary noises as it jolted once quickly,” one reader told Berkeleyside on Twitter. Another said they felt “just as a gentle shimmy here in Poet’s Corner.”