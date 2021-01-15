The Berkeley Wire: 01.15.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley Library wins prestigious national award (CBS Local)
- How one of the state's Olympic-sized hockey rinks became a sports store (SF Gate)
- Children and parents rally to open Berkeley schools (KQED)
- Additional COVID-19 testing sites open for residents, students (Daily Cal)
- Mobile COVID-19 testing bus rolls in to test homeless, residents (Mercury News)
- Vice-Chancellor for Research Randy Katz to step down (UC Berkeley News)
- Why one of the Bay Area's biggest coronavirus outbreaks hit a race track (San Francisco Chronicle)
- What it's like at the newest tiny house project for youth (ABC 7)