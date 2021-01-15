VIRTUAL TELESCOPE Look up at the stars with the Chabot Space and Science Center this weekend. The Chabot’s astronomers will lead viewers through a tour of the night sky by looking through their most powerful telescope. The telescope, named Nellie, is a 36-inch reflector telescope that is housed in a rolling roof observatory that provides a 180-degree view of the sky. The astronomers will project the objects they see onto Facebook Live and quench your astronomy curiosities in a Q and A. You can sign in every Saturday on Facebook Live to participate in their virtual telescope viewings. This Saturday, Jan. 16 at 9-10:30 p.m. Free.

DANCE DANCE RESOLUTION If your New Year’s Resolution was to move more, why not dance? This Saturday, find your home dance floor and shimmy your resolutions, good wishes, and happiest dreams into reality. You’ll be dancing on a free digital platform called Secret Dance Addiction, a virtual nightlife community dedicated to partying positively. You’ll kick off the party with a mindful meditation. Then you’ll make a fun poster of your mantras, resolutions, and intentions that you’ll bring to the dance floor. You’ll join a non-alcoholic cocktail workshop and, finally, you’ll dance to DJ Ignight’s upbeat tracks. Sounds like a fun night in. Saturday, Jan. 16. 5-8 p.m. PST. Free.

GENTLE YOGA Current events have many of us chronically stressed, exhausted and burned out. We are in desperate need of kindness and relaxation in our lives to start this new year. In Gentle Yoga for Terrible Times, led by Joyce Wu, students will get the chance to practice some release regardless of ability level, body size, disability status, and race. You’ll practice some simple and accessible breathing exercises, stretches, and guided meditations for every mind and body. The event organizer quotes actress Naomi Ekperigin: “Rest up to rise up.” Let’s start 2021 with some love and consideration for our bodies and souls. On Zoom. Saturday, Jan. 16. 6-7 p.m. Free.

POETRY DIVE The first month of a new year is a great time to take a deep dive into yourself to explore your creativity and intentions. In “Wonder and Grief: a Virtual Poetry Dive,” you’ll open yourself up for exploration. You’ll start the session off with breath work, then listen to poems to music while incorporating creative movement in your space. Finally, you’ll be guided in a free-flow write. The online event takes about an hour and each person will receive an audio recording of the dive and an electronic copy of the poetry deck that will form the basis for the evening. Get in touch with yourself in order to move forward. $25 suggested donation. Tuesday, Jan. 19. 3:30-5 p.m.

BERKELEY PLACES We all get attached to certain places, from our favorite coffee shop to a playground to the theatre. Berkeley Rep has created Place/Settings: Berkeley, a podcast with 10 episodes that are connected to specific locations in Berkeley. Ten writers tell personal stories that differ in style and content but are all grounded in place. You’ll hear tales of ghosts and fishing, musical passion, and impromptu kissing. To make it interactive, Berkeley Rep is also providing an illustrated map of the places mentioned in the stories; you can have it mailed to your home or receive it as a digital file. You can also participate in this place-based work by telling us about your favorite place in Berkeley in 100 words. Berkeleyside is a media sponsor of this project. First episode available now; episodes are released weekly. $10 for 10 stories and map.