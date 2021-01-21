This year’s Dungeness crab season will be short, so get crackin’!

Dungeness crab season is finally here! Local crab lovers have been eagerly anticipating the start, which has been delayed for the past two months due to migrating whales, crabbing equipment lost in a fire and drawn-out price negotiations between local crab fleets and wholesale buyers. Now that the season has started, supply is limited and prices are high, which also means, disappointingly, we won’t be seeing local crab on restaurant takeout menus for too much longer. So get crackin’!

AGRODOLCE Chef Angelo D’Alo tells Nosh that Agrodolce is serving local crab in three dishes: Cioppino with half Dungeness crab ($50); a whole crab served “salad style,” chilled with garlic, lemon and chiles ($48); and pan-sauteed with two different Sicilian chiles and heirloom tomatoes ($48). Agrodolce, 1730 Shattuck Ave. (near Francisco Street), Berkeley

ALAMAR KITCHEN Uptown Oakland’s alaMar Kitchen offers a whole Dungeness crab boil with choice of sauce and spice level for $60. Add-ins at an additional cost include steamed Carolina rice, potatoes, sausage and corn on the cob. alaMar Kitchen, 100 Grand Ave. (at Valdez Street), Oakland

ALLEY & VINE Alameda newcomer Alley & Vine is serving up a Dungeness crab and bacon mac ‘n’ cheese ($15) made with white cheddar and topped with gremolata. Alley & Vine, 1332 Park St. (between Central and Encinal avenues), Alameda

Subscribe to Nosh Weekly Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news

THE COOK AND HER FARMER The Swan’s Market restaurant offers a fisherman’s stew ($29.50) featuring Dungeness crab and other seasonal seafood in a spicy chile-thyme broth and Sardinian pasta. The Cook and Her Farmer, 510 Ninth St., (at Washington Street) Oakland

THE FAT LADY RESTAURANT AND BAR Jack London’s Fat Lady offers a cioppino with local Dungeness crab leg and lots of other seafood ($40). The Fat Lady Restaurant and Bar, 201 Washington St. (at Second Street), Oakland

FAVA Treat yourself to a decadent lunch this Saturday — half crab cooked with garlic, onions, cilantro, chile and lime, served over ginger rice, slaw and fresh herbs ($21). Pre-order on Fava’s website on Friday — you’ll have to be quick; this dish will sell out fast! Fava, 2114 Vine St. (between Shattuck Avenue and Walnut Street), Berkeley

LA MARCHA The Berkeley Spanish tapas restaurant is serving up cangrejo ($15), or grilled Dungeness crab with lemon gremolata, and crunchy fried croquetas de mar ($20 for three pieces) with crab, lobster, shrimp and uni sauce. La Marcha, 2026 San Pablo Ave. (near University Avenue), Berkeley

SABIO ON MAIN Sabio in Pleasanton is offering a crab pack that serves two ($85), featuring one whole cooked Dungeness crab, two steamed jumbo artichokes, Old Bay potato salad, Meyer lemon mayonnaise, brioche dinner rolls and roasted garlic butter, and Brussels sprouts Caesar salad. Sabio on Main, 501 Main St. (at Rose Avenue), Pleasanton

SEABREEZE ON THE DOCK This Jack London Square seafood restaurant, affiliated with the seafood shack in Berkeley, serves Dungeness crab as a seafood boil ($42 for a whole crab) with garlic butter or Cajun seasoning and add-ins like corn and sausage for an extra cost. (And just for the record, we did check with Seabreeze in Berkeley, but the market-deli said it did not have local crab available this year.) Seabreeze on the Dock, 31 Webster St., Oakland

SISTER The Grand Avenue restaurant has marinated half crab served with a miniature-size savory nori bread loaf and yeasty butter ($40). Sister, 3308 Grand Ave. (between Mandana Boulevard and Lake Park Avenue), Oakland

TAY HO This popular Downtown Oakland’s Vietnamese spot is serving up tamarind crab ($46) made with a whole Dungeness, that comes with garlic noodles. Tay Ho asks diners to call (510-836-6388) one day in advance to pre-order the dish. Tay Ho, 344 12th St., (at Webster Street), Oakland

Want to cook your own crab at home? Check out these local markets (and online marketplaces) that are selling live or cooked Dungeness crabs:

BERKELEY BOWL Live crabs are $11.99 per pound; cooked crabs are $12.99 per pound. Berkeley Bowl Marketplace, 2020 Oregon St., Berkeley; Berkeley Bowl West, 920 Heinz St., Berkeley

FEASTIN Cooked crabs are $15.10 each; supplies are limited. Order for delivery online.

GREEN FISH SEAFOOD MARKET Today live crab prices are $6.99 per pound, but Green Fish Seafood Market owner Finnie Phung said that prices vary per day depending on the fisherman’s haul. Green Fish Seafood Market, 338 Eighth St., Oakland

KOREANA PLAZA Live crabs are $9.99 per pound. Koreana Plaza, 2370 Telegraph Ave., Oakland

MONTEREY FISH MARKET Live crabs are $11.99 per pound for live crab, $12.99 per pound for cooked crab. Monterey Fish Market, 1582 Hopkins St., Berkeley

99 RANCH Live crabs are $7.99 per pound. 99 Ranch, Pacific East Shopping Mall, 3288 Pierce St., Richmond

SINCERE SEAFOOD Live crabs are $8.99 per pound. Sincere Seafood, at Swan’s Market, 907 Washington St. (at Ninth Street), Oakland

TOKYO FISH MARKET Live crabs are $9.95 per pound; cooked crabs are currently unavailable. (Curbside pickup available between noon-4 p.m. to shoppers who call one day in advance and pay by check.) Tokyo Fish Market, 1220 San Pablo Ave., Berkeley

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.