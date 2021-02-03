Boichik Bagels goes pink label

In its quest to be the best New York-style bagel in the Bay Area, Boichik Bagels is stepping up its cream cheese game. Last week, owner Emily Winston shared that Boichik is now offering Pink Label cream cheese — a housemade homage to Winston’s favorite spread, Temp Tee, a “uniquely New York” whipped cream cheese that comes in a bright pink plastic tub. (“It was a staple in my family’s refrigerator and was held as vastly superior to Philly. Such delicious flavor and texture!” she wrote to Boichik newsletter subscribers.) When efforts to source Temp Tee for the shop were not successful, Winston tried making her own version, but her cream cheese didn’t meet her exacting standards — till now. Winston said her Pink Label spread is “about a 98-99% match” to Temp Tee, which is good enough for her and for homesick New Yorkers. Boichik’s Pink Label spread is $7 and can be ordered online or by walk-up. Boichik Bagels, 3170 College Ave. (at Alcatraz Avenue), Berkeley

California Craft Beer Week goes online

This year, California beer fanatics will have to make do with a virtual version of the popular California Craft Beer Week. CCBW officially kicks off on Feb. 12, but in an effort to give the most possible support to breweries struggling during the pandemic, online events, sales and activities started in January. As all events are virtual and some breweries are offering statewide shipping, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to do something fun while sampling California brews from near and far.

A few upcoming East Bay brewery events and offerings that caught our eye:

In honor of Black history month, Drake’s is hosting Oakland’s Uhuru Foods and Pies for weekly Wednesday pop-ups in February at its Barrel House in San Leandro and Dealership in Oakland

Almanac’s Virtual Dumpling Making Class with EatChoFood on Feb. 20

Federation Brewing’s Valentine’s package, featuring beer-infused chocolates from Oakland’s Michael Mischer and a 4-pack of Federation beers

East Brother Beer’s Festival Booth in a Box, which comes with six beers (five core brews and one seasonal), a 10-minute virtual tasting and other schwag to recreate the beer festival experience at home.

Learn more, buy beers and sign up for events at the California Craft Beer Week website.

Changes at Kensington’s Colusa Market

Thanks to a reader, Nosh learned that ownership changes are afoot at Colusa Market, the small, but mighty Kensington neighborhood grocery store that is well-loved by area shoppers for its quality goods and friendly staff. Writer Anna Mindess, a Colusa Market regular, corroborated the tip by sending us a photo of the sign at the door written by owner Ike Joh about his upcoming retirement. Joh, 65, has owned the market since 1992, when he took over the market from his father. His last day is Sunday, Feb. 7.

Colusa Market’s new owner is Harman Chahal, who owns four other stores in San Francisco. Chahal’s brother, Harry Pabla, will manage Colusa. Pabla knows he has big shoes to fill, especially when it comes to maintaining Colusa’s excellent organic fruit and vegetable selection. Joh diligently wakes up at 4 a.m. four days a week to hit up the produce markets in San Francisco to stock the store. While Pabla is not used to getting up that early, he told Mindess that he accompanied Joh on a produce run last week, and assured her, “We will keep [Colusa Market] the same, and even add new things.” Happy trails to Ike Joh, and good luck to the new owners! Colusa Market, 406 Colusa Ave. (at Berkeley Park Boulevard), Kensington

Kindred pop-up spotlights African diaspora fare

Late last year, chef Sarah Kirnon announced she was transitioning her Old Oakland Afro-Caribbean restaurant Miss Ollie’s to a nonprofit called Sanctuary focused on highlighting Black makers. At the time, it wasn’t clear whether Kirnon would continue serving her menu at the restaurant. We’re happy to report that Kirnon will still be cooking up Miss Ollie’s fare, but on Sundays through Tuesdays in February, the chef-owner will devote her culinary efforts to a Sanctuary pop-up project called Kindred that pays homage to the African diaspora. The pop-up commences this Sunday, Feb. 7, when Kirnon and fellow Sanctuary chef Christian Washington will offer four dishes that tip a hat to four distinct regions of the diaspora: Texas pulled pork sandwich ($18) with red cabbage and crispy potatoes; New Orleans-style cornmeal-fried chicken ($24) with braised greens, black-eyed peas, orange and maple roasted yams; Moroccan vegetable tagine ($21) and a Jamaican-inflected grilled jerk Dungeness crab and shrimp ($50). Pre-order online for pickup. Kindred by Sanctuary at Miss Ollie’s, 901 Washington St., (at Ninth St.), Oakland

Alameda County passes ‘Good Food’ resolution for correctional facilities

In late January, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to adopt the Good Food Purchasing Program for its correctional facilities. The program will require that the Sheriff’s Office and Probation Department — the county’s largest food purchasers — purchase higher quality foods while taking into account the program’s five core values: local sourcing, nutrition, environmental sustainability, worker’s rights and animal welfare. The first step will be a six-month assessment of the departments’ current food purchases.

This resolution comes on the heels of recent concerns about health and equity issues at Alameda County correctional facilities. The county spends more than $20 million on food, but social justice advocates say that money is going towards food that does not meet health and safety standards, and that poor nutrition is putting incarcerated individuals at risk for illnesses, including COVID-19. Last month, KQED reported that an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the county hired multinational food services corporation Aramark to run the jail’s kitchen for cost-saving measures, as well as its work-credit program for inmates. (In 2019, eight inmates sued the county and Aramark for forced labor.) By participating in the Good Food Purchasing Program, the county aims to increase accountability and equity.

Super Bowl eats

If you’re looking for tasty snacks for Sunday’s Super Bowl, plenty of East Bay restaurants are offering comforting grub to munch on through the game. Here are just a few game day takeout specials:

Farewell to Campo di Bocce

Finally, we got word yesterday that 15-year-old Livermore Italian restaurant and bocce club Campo di Bocce has closed. The restaurant owners posted a letter on the restaurant’s website explaining that back-to-back restrictive pandemic measures were the reason for its closure: “the continual shut downs, lock downs, changing of the rules, take out food only, outdoor dining only, minimal indoor dining, then once again take out only, finally took its toll, and the grips of the Covid-19 pandemic finally took hold and have forced us into this dire situation.” Campo di Bocce was located at the Livermore Shopping Plaza, where it was a popular, family-friendly go-to, especially amongst bocce enthusiasts. According to the owners, the restaurant hosted four National Bocce Championships, as well as international events, in-house leagues and regional tournaments. While COVID-19 also claimed Campo di Bocce’s Fremont location, the Los Gatos branch, which took a hiatus in December, plans to reopen later this month.

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.