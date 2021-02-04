Patrick Demarco Scott Jr. was waiting for the bus near his Berkeley home when someone shot him repeatedly, killing him. He was on his way to see his grandmother.

Three years after twenty-seven-year-old Patrick Demarco Scott Jr. was killed at a bus stop near his Berkeley home, authorities continue to hope a reward might help solve the case.

This week, on the anniversary of Patrick Scott Jr.’s homicide, which took place Feb. 3, 2018, the FBI San Francisco Division and the Oakland Police Department reminded the community that the $30,000 reward offered previously in the case remains available.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for Patrick Scott Jr.’s death, and Oakland Crime Stoppers has offered an additional reward of up to $10,000 for pertinent information.

The morning he was killed, Scott had been waiting for the bus at 62nd and Market streets in Oakland just blocks from the Berkeley home where he lived with his mother and younger brother. He was heading to his grandmother’s house. But, before he could board the bus, someone approached Scott and fired multiple times, fatally wounding him, authorities have said.

“After three years, the murder of Patrick still weighs heavily on the hearts of those in this community,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Craig Fair. “This young man, at 27, had a whole life to live and someone took that from him, and in turn took him from his family.”

“We again encourage the public to come forward with information that may help us solve this crime,” Craig said this week in a prepared statement.

Interim Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer said OPD would “continue our efforts with our law enforcement partners and ask for community assistance to help us solve this case by identifying and arresting those responsible. We always seek justice for our families.”

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the Patrick Scott case, or with inquiries about the reward, to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the FBI San Francisco Division at 415-553-7400.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.