Berkeley police investigate gunfire report on Curtis Street

There was also a drive-by shooting reported on King Street, near 62nd Street, in South Berkeley last week. No one was hurt in either incident.

Police are investigating a report from a Curtis Street woman who said a stranger fired twice at her when she was on her porch in northwest Berkeley on Monday night.

The woman, who is in her 40s, had been on the porch, in the 1800 block of Curtis (near Delaware Street), when a stranger walked onto her property and pointed his hands at her as if to shoot her, police said. The woman “dropped to the ground for cover” and heard two loud bangs, police said.

The woman was able to crawl back into her home and was not wounded.

Officers searched the area but did not find the alleged shooter or any property damage, said Officer Byron White, BPD spokesperson. The assailant was described as an unknown race male of unknown age who was 5 feet 10 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing dark clothing.

Drive-by shooting reported in South Berkeley

A reader also asked Berkeleyside for details about a drive-by shooting in South Berkeley last week.

On Jan. 28, said White, police received a report of gunfire in the 1700 block of 62nd Street (near King Street).

White said officers “searched the area and did not find anyone injured or anything damaged.”

A resident on the block told Berkeleyside that a car had sped by as someone fired two or three shots.

“I don’t think anyone was hurt but we’re all shaken on this block as we’ve experienced our fair share of shootings at the King/62nd intersection,” he wrote.

Berkeleyside has asked police for a list of any confirmed gunfire incidents recorded so far in 2021 and will make that information available when it is provided.

See Berkeleyside’s 2020 gunfire map for context on all the shootings that happened last year.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.