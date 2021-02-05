The Berkeley Wire: 02.05.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley Lab celebrates 90th anniversary (Berkeley Lab)
- I talked to the Cassandra on the internet age (New York Times)
- Hitchens biography proceeds, against wishes of his literary agent (New York Times)
- Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments available (KRON 4 News)
- International students reflect on stuggles around remote instruction (Daily Cal)
- Court hearing held on natural gas ban in new construction (Daily Cal)
- Mystery Writers of America nominates Brian Cliff's book for Edgar Award (Mystery Writers of America)