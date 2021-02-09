Whether you’re flying solo or sharing a plate with your significant other, celebrate the holiday with some good food and drinks made by local restaurants, pop-ups and bakeries.

Show your local restaurants, bakeries, cafes, wineries and food trucks a little love this Valentine’s Day and grab a meal to-go or dine outside. Whether you’re flying solo or sharing a plate with your significant other, celebrate the holiday with some good food and drinks made by some awesome people.

Although we tried to include as many Valentine’s menus and specials that we could, we may have missed your favorite. Share spots we missed in the comments section below.

Berkeley

ABSTRACT TABLE Now in Berkeley operating out of Cafenated Coffee Company, the Abstract Table pop-up offers a Valentine’s Day menu that will wow your sweetheart. Dishes include hamachi honey ham, peas and charred citrus; seafood cappuccino with Bay laurel nut powder; chicory salad with crispy pork belly; shaved scallop, ikura and fresno chili and lime curd; and skirt stea, pickled beech mushrooms, dashi potato and uni cream and lots more (prices vary from $12-$32 per dish). Reservations required for on-site dining. Abstract Table, at Cafenated Coffee Company, 2085 Vine St. (near Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

BROC CELLARS The urban Berkeley winery Broc Cellars offers a gift pack of its Love label as well as a selection of chocolates from San Francisco-based Dandelion Chocolate. Choose from a variety of options including The Love Trio ($75), KouKou for You! ($85) or A Lovely Bunch ($75). All wine packs come with three natural wines and specially-curated Dandelion Chocolate confection with tasting notes. Order your wine pack online and have it shipped to you or prepped for pickup. Broc Cellars, 1300 Fifth St. (near Gilman Street), Berkeley

Subscribe to Nosh Weekly Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news Our newsletter packed with mouth-watering East Bay food news

THE BUTCHER’S SON Downtown Berkeley vegan deli has two Valentine’s Day take-and-bake meal kits for pickup: Self Love ($40, serves one) and Table for Two ($80, serves two). Both include kale salad with marinated cheese, beans, artichoke hearts and olives; choice of manicotti or pasta Alfredo; choice of cannoli shells or fudge with coconut milk and chocolate chips; and choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage. The Butcher’s Son, 1954 University Ave. (between MLK and Milvia), Berkeley

CALI ALLEY The Valentine’s Day Tasting Menu ($125, serves two) features Dungeness crab cakes, grilled wild salmon, filet mignon, Caesar salad, twice-baked truffled potato, sourdough bread and dark chocolate pot de creme. Order online, call 510-644-4473 or email order@calialley.com to order for pickup between 3-7 p.m., Feb. 14. Cali Alley, 1012 Grayson St. (near Ninth Street), Berkeley

CHEZ PANISSE Chez Panisse offers a special Valentine’s Day prix fixe dinner ($250, serves two) featuring Dungeness crab salad, grilled Stemple Creek Ranch grass-fed beef rib eye with black truffle butter and bittersweet chocolate and hazelnut praline tartlet. Order online on Friday at noon for pickup on Feb. 14. Chez Panisse, 1517 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

CREEKWOOD Creekwood’s Valentine’s Day dinner ($195, serves two) features puntarelle and boquerines salad; crab cakes; grilled rib eye with porcini broth, artichokes, and ricotta ravioli; lavender-vanilla pot de creme and a bottle of Acinum Prosecco. Flower bouquet and oysters Rockefeller add-ons available. Order online for pickup from 4-8 p.m., Feb. 14. Creekwood, 3121 Sacramento St. (near Woolsey Street), Berkeley

CUPCAKIN’ BAKE SHOP The crowd-pleasing Luv Box ($25) is a perfect dozen of vanilla, double chocolate, vanilla salted caramel and chocolate raspberry mini cupcakes. Or go for the Bae Box ($30) for three vanilla and three chocolate-covered strawberry minis complete with chocolate-covered berry on top. Preorder via email by Feb. 11 for pickup or delivery (delivery fees vary depending on Bay Area location). Cupcakin’ Bake Shop, 2391 Telegraph Ave. (near Channing Way), Berkeley

EUREKA Eureka’s special Valentine’s Day cocktail is Young and in Love ($14 on-site, or $30 for a to-go Mason jar that serves four), featuring vodka, elderflower, St. George Raspberry, blood orange shrub and lemon. Available Feb. 10-23 for takeout or patio dining. Eureka, 2068 Center St., (near Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

FISH & BIRD SOUSAKU IZAKAYA Fish & Bird’s five-course prix fixe ($110 per person) showcases unique ingredients and flavors like tartare three ways (wagyu beef, seasonal fresh fish and veggie) or the guinea fowl ballotine stuffed with mushrooms, black truffle shavings and Tokyo turnips. Save room for the gâteau opéra courtesy of Pâtisserie Minoru Miyazaki with a dropper of Japanese whisky. The meal is available for reservation-only outdoor dining or pre-order takeout. Fish & Bird Izakaya Sousaku, 2451 Shattuck Ave. (at Haste Street), Berkeley

HAMMERLING WINES The Berkeley winery formerly known as Blue Ox, Hammerling is partnering with Auntie Acid pop-up to offer a Valentine’s Picnic Pack ($75) featuring Hammerling’s Extra Brut Rose with eats like confit garlic focaccia; spiced beets with orange, homemade yogurt and pistachios; charred pepper dip with pomegranate and walnuts; and cookies. Order online for pickup on Feb. 13 or 14. Hammerling Wines, 1350 Fifth St. (between Camelia and Gilman streets), Berkeley

IN THE KITCHEN WITH DOMINIQUE Chef Dominique Clayton’s Berkeley-based catering business is offering a Valentine’s Day meal kit ($24.99 for one, $44.99 for two, $59.99 for four) featuring prep-at-home penne with bolognese sauce, Caesar salad and house-made fudge. Optional wine pairing featuring Oakland’s Prima Materia wines available. Clayton will be donating $5 per order to East Oakland Collective. Order online for curbside pickup on Feb. 14. In the Kitchen with Dominique, 2428 Shattuck Ave. (between Channing Way and Haste Street), Berkeley

IKE’S LOVE AND SANDWICHES Ike’s is getting into the mood by offering a buy-one-get-one-free special on all sandwiches on Valentine’s Day. The deal is redeemable for in-store takeout only. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, 2172 Shattuck Ave. (between Allston Way and Center Street), Berkeley and all other Ike’s locations.

IPPUKU Berkeley izakaya Ippuku offers a Valentine’s Day dinner ($100, serves two) featuring a bounty of small plates: seasoned lotus root, egg omelet, bacon tomato, four skewers of chef’s pick yakitori, Takamori “drunken” wagyu, crab croquettes, ume-shiso tempura, halibut and yellowfin tuna temari sushi, squid ink fried rice and Aki’s homemade chocolate mousse mochi. Watari Bune sake add-ons available. Call 510-665-1969 by Feb. 11 for pickup between 4-6 p.m., Feb. 14. No substitutions. Ippuku, 2130 Center St. (near Shattuck Avenue), Berkeley

KIRAKU Kiraku’s Valentine’s Day menu ($200, serves two) features two snow crab chawanmushi, A5 Miyazaki wagyu beef tataki, 12 pieces of assorted sashimi, two mini kaisen bento, and two Japanese-style Mont Blanc. Order online for pickup on Feb. 14. Kiraku, 2566 B Telegraph Ave. (between Parker and Blake streets), Berkeley

LOVE AT FIRST BITE BAKERY The Walnut Street bakery is baking up six delicious V Day-themed cupcakes, like Lemon Kiss, Ultimate Chocolate, Red Velvet and Strawberry for a sweet treat for you or your boo. Order online for delivery (fees vary depending on location); call 510-848-5727 or email for same-day availability. The Valentine’s Day six-pack ($29.96) is available for pickup of delivery Feb. 12-14. Love at First Bite Bakery, 1510 Walnut St., Ste. G (in Walnut Square), Berkeley

MAÎTRE DE CHAI Berkeley’s Maître de Chai winery loves its customers and the Los Angeles-based, small-batch chili oil brand Boon so much that it’s decided to put together a Valentine’s Day gift set with a bottle of its Zinfandel Rosé, Cabernet Sauvignon and a jar of Boon chili oil for $99. Order online and get free shipping or pickup. Maître de Chai, 2315 Fourth St. (near Bancroft Way), Berkeley

LA MARCHA Enjoy a five-course Spanish tapas dinner ($140 for two) for takeout or on La Marcha’s patio. The meal includes lamb and wild mushroom paella; arugula, manchego and citrus salad; lobster and shrimp croquetas; bone marrow with Dungeness crab; and sherry poached beer with lemon cream. Order online for takeout or call 510-647-9525 to make a reservation to dine on-site. La Marcha, 2026 San Pablo Ave. (near University Avenue), Berkeley

MARKET HALL FOODS Both Market Hall locations are whipping up lovey-dovey menu items and curated kits this Valentine’s Day. Its dinner set for one ($50 each) is a three-course meal of an arugula and fennel salad with burrata and blood oranges; salmon, beet and basmati rice pastry parcel with caper and dill crème fraȋche; and a heart-shaped chocolate mousse cake with raspberry cream. The dinner set comes fully cooked and ready to reheat and assemble in your kitchen. But if that doesn’t tickle your fancy, create your own à la carte meal from a Valentine’s Menu, or choose from two Cook At Home Meal Kits — scallop ($71) or mixed mushroom ($57) risotto. And if you just feel like noshing, consider picking up either the cheese platter for two ($27.99), the Tsar Nicoulai Estate Caviar gift set ($145) or the Reserve Caviar gift set ($275). All items are first come, first served and can be picked up at both locations. Delivery is only available from Rockridge Market Hall. Order by noon the day before pickup, Feb. 11-14. Call 510-250-6001 for either location. Market Hall on Fourth, 1786 Fourth St. (at Delaware Street), Berkeley; Rockridge Market Hall, 5655 College Ave. (at Shafter Avenue Avenue), Oakland

NEST OF COMFORTS The Berkeley tea shop’s Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Tea ($28) comes with two heart-shaped tea sandwiches, a rose petal scone with cream and jam, three sweet treats, and a sachet of tea. Pre-order online for pickup or delivery; available through Feb. 14. Nest of Comforts, 1019 Camelia St. (at 10th Street), Berkeley

ONE PLUS The downtown Berkeley boba shop is offering a Valentine-themed mocktail called California Sweetland, featuring organic raspberries, tonic, Maraschino cherry and signature house cold brew. One Plus, 2161 Allston Way (near Oxford Street), Suite C, Berkeley

ONO BAKEHOUSE Berkeley’s new Hawaiian bakery has two special Valentine’s Day specials: Guava Chiffon Cake and Chocolate Covered Mochi Crunch (both $9 each). Order online by Feb. 12 for pickup on Feb. 13 or 14. Ono Bakehouse, 1922 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (near Berkeley Way), Berkeley

PASSIONE PIZZA Call or email Passione for a three-course, prix-fixe special that includes an antipasto spread for two, complete with house-made focaccia, charcuterie and cheese, a choice between spinach crespelle pasta dish or red wine-braised beef short ribs before finishing with a heart-shaped strawberry and chocolate gelato cake. The dinner for two rings in at $90, and add a bottle of wine for an additional $20. Email or call 510-612-8677 to order. Pickup is from 4-8 p.m. on Feb. 14, or schedule a delivery for an additional $15. Passione Pizza, 2326 Fifth St. (between Bancroft and Channing Way), Berkeley

PIE SOCIETY Baker Angela Pinkerton’s pie pop-up is baking up Valentine sweets, including cookies and confections in a “Who Loves Ya Baby?” Telly Savalas tin ($55). Order online for pickup on Feb. 13 at Pie Society’s Berkeley HQ or at Smitten in Rockridge.

REVIVAL BAR & KITCHEN Chef Amy Murray is cooking up some of Revival’s favorite signature dishes for Valentine’s Day, offering an a la carte menu featuring dishes such as Hammersley oysters, Dungeness crab, Liberty Farm duck confit and brisket (prices vary), as well as a three-course plant-based and gluten-free menu for two ($130) featuring carrot hummus with focaccia and sauces; a vegan spread with butternut noodles, pumpkin tofu, beet-mushroom pate wraps, cauliflower agrodolce, purple carrots, and more; and a vegan chocolate nut torte for dessert. Order online for pickup or make a reservation for outdoor dining. Revival Bar & Kitchen, 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison Street), Berkeley

RIVA CUCINA Order from Riva Cucina’s Menu di San Valentino ($52) to get a four-course meal of comforting Italian food. Select an antipasti, such as a burrata salad or butternut squash-Parmesan flan with prosciutto, before choosing between a heaping bowl of risotto with prawns, asparagus and ricotta ravioli or osso buco. Finish the meal off with a slice of lemon or chocolate torta, or a mint panna cotta. Cocktails and bottles of wine are available to order at an additional cost. Meals will be ready for pickup Feb. 12-14. Riva Cucina, 800 Heinz Ave. (near Seventh Street), Berkeley

RIVOLI Rivoli has put together an entire Valentine’s Day weekend menu with starters that range from seasonal soups and salads and rich mains like herbed risotto, seafood stew, duck confit and slow-roasted pork shoulder. Save room for a luscious selection of desserts including chocolate budino, gâteau Basque or sticky toffee pudding. Plus, Rivoli is offering a selection of wines, themed cocktails or specialty and house drinks. Prices vary. Call 510-526-2542 to order for Feb. 13-14 pickup. Rivoli, 1539 Solano Ave. (between Neilson Street and Peralta Avenue), Berkeley

SOUTHSIDE STATION This Berkeley Thai-inflected comfort food spot has a Valentine’s Day meal ($60, serves 2), featuring sauteed Brussels sprouts, fried chicken sandwiches, curly fries, Daifuku mochi, and choice of drink (Lychee Sangria or Red Wine Sola Meritage). Special is available Feb 11-14. Order online for pickup. Southside Station, 2504 Shattuck Ave. (at Dwight Way), Berkeley

SQUABISCH Berkeley baker Uli Elser’s Squabisch Pretzels has two Valentine’s Day offerings this weekend, for Saturday pickup in Berkeley and at the Sunday Kensington farmers market: heart-shaped pretzels and pretzel rolls filled with fresh strawberries and dark chocolate. Order by Feb. 12 for Saturday pickup in Berkeley. Squabisch, at the Bread Project, 1615 University Ave., Berkeley

STARTER BAKERY Starter is baking up two special Valentine’s Day treats: heart-shaped cookies ($3.50 each) and indulgent chocolate brownies ($3 each) for pickup at the Berkeley bakery. Order online for pickup. Starter Bakery, 901 Gilman St. (at Eighth Street), Berkeley

Oakland

À CÔTÉ The Rockridge mainstay is back after a hiatus and is jumping right back in with a Valentine’s Day dinner for two meal kit ($175 without wine, $200 with wine) comprising of four courses. Plates include a truffled brie en croute (brie wrapped in puff pastry and baked), strawberry and baby spinach salad with sheep’s milk feta and honey-poppy seed vinaigrette, smoked New York steak and seared scallops, and a choice of either milk chocolate cheesecake or vanilla creme caramel. There are a limited number of kits so get them while you can. Order online for delivery or takeout. À Côté, 5478 College Ave. (near Taft Avenue), Oakland

ALAMAR KITCHEN & BAR Chef Nelson German’s Seafood Infatuation Feast ($125, serves “two very hungry lovers”) is a seafood boil that includes a whole Dungeness crab, a whole lobster, sausage, corn and potatoes with alaMar’s popular Steph Curry Sauce, along with garlic noodles, grilled sourdough bread and red velvet bread pudding. Order online. alaMar Kitchen & Bar, 100 Grand Ave. (at Valdez Street), Oakland

BARDO LOUNGE & SUPPER CLUB The chic supper club has two different kits this Valentine’s Day. The first is a dinner kit for two ($125) featuring celery root and apple soup; arugula salad with roasted and pickled beets, sunchokes, winter citrus and a miso vinaigrette; a choice between (or choose both for $25 more) chateaubriand in a cognac butter with creamed kale and roasted fingerling potatoes or roasted whole cauliflower with a mint gremolata, winter citrus, pickled chilis and toasted pine nuts; and dark chocolate truffles with Grand Marnier and milk chocolate truffles with Maldon sea salt for dessert. If you are looking to add drinks or just want to order something fun to imbibe, consider Bardo’s cocktail kit ($60) which features a bottle of Baron de Seillac — a dry French sparkling wine — a French 75 cocktail, an additional house cocktail of your choice and CioCiaro, an Italian bittersweet amaro. Bardo Lounge & Supper Club, 3343 Lakeshore Ave. (near Mandana Boulevard), Oakland

BIRD & BUFFALO The “Larb Bird” set ($49.95, serves two) features choice of papaya salad and larb, chicken wings, fried rolls, cured pork sausage, dipping sauces and mango sticky rice. Bird & Buffalo, 4659 Telegraph Ave. (at 46th Street), Oakland

CALAVERA As part of its La Temporada de Amor (aka The Season of Love) Valentine’s weekend menu ($75 per person), Calavera is offering a three-course prix-fixe food and cocktail menus. Entree choices feature roasted quail, a braised lamb shank or Alaskan halibut filet, while drinks get wild with a chocolate-infused corn whiskey concoction and a prickly pear puree in bubbles. Seating is limited on the outdoor patio and reservations are required; however, you can order a meal for takeout on Feb. 13 or 14 only. Calavera, 2337 Broadway (in The Hive), Oakland

COMESTIBLE CATERING Comestible’s Valentine’s Day menu ($200, serves two) is available for takeout or delivery and includes choice of main (chicken Cordon Bleu or 32 oz. prime long bone tomahawk), trio of cheeses, chopped chicory salad, wild mushroom soup, Dauphinoise potato, charred broccolini, and Nutella brownie bites with salted caramel. Call 805-404-3911 or email mikey@comestiblesf.com to order for pickup or delivery on Feb. 14.

DAUGHTER’S DINER Pre-order a six-course seafood dinner ($94 per person, two-person minimum) starring high-quality, sustainable fish and crustaceans. The menu features a bottle of brut, smoked trout dip with house made potato chips, cioppino, citrus and radicchio salad, broiled Maine lobster, buttered turnips and Yukon gold potatoes, and red wine poached pears with candied walnut and a brown butter ice cream. Call 510-309-1943 to order by Feb. 12. Daughter’s Diner, 326 23rd St. (at Webster Street), Oakland

GALETO BRAZILIAN STEAKHOUSE Celebrate Valentine’s weekend (Feb. 12-14) with an outdoor table for two at Galeto because nothing screams romance like meat on a stick, a bottle of wine, and your beau. Galeto Brazilian Steakhouse, 1019 Clay St. (at 11th Street), Oakland

HOMESTEAD The Piedmont Avenue restaurant is offering a take-home meal kit for two ($350). The kit kicks things off with a picnic trio — a curated collection of noshes such as caviar and potato chips, duck pâté with pain de mie and aged Gouda with seeded crackers — followed by herb and spiced-ribbed Dungeness crab with fried butterball potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts and a winter greens salad that’s paired with a bottle of Reisling. Finish off the meal with carrot cake with candied pecans and kumquats. (Dinner instructions are included with all kits.) Call (510-420-6962 to preorder by Feb. 11. Meal kits are available for pickup between 3-6 p.m. Homestead, 4029 Piedmont Ave. (between 40th and 41st streets), Oakland

HOPSCOTCH Chef Kyle Itani’s finer-diner is offering a Valentine’s takeout meal or a four-course prix fixe menu to enjoy on Hopscotch’s heated patio. Takeout dinners ($160, serves two) are available Feb. 13-14 and include Dungeness crab cakes, kabocha pumpkin soup, Wagyu hanger steak with pressed potato pave and broccoli rabe ohitashi, dark chocolate mousse trifle and a bottle of Domaine de l’Ecu ‘Love & Grapes Nobis’ Syrah or Stardust blood orange, guava and thyme mocktail. The on-site four-course menu ($75 a person) offers choice of starters (Dungeness crab cakes or duck confit; kabocha soup or shrimp kakiage), main (Waygyu steak, hamachi kama or buttermilk fried chicken) and dessert (chocolate hearts, donuts with butterscotch cream or blood orange sorbet). Vegetarian choices and additional add-ons available. Order online for pickup or make a reservation to dine outside. Hopscotch, 1915 San Pablo Ave. (near 19th Street), Oakland

THE KITCHEN AT ROCKY’S MARKET BROOKLYN BASIN Chef-owner Corinne Kinczel is back once again with another delectable holiday menu and curated food boxes. The a la carte menu ($8.50-$40) features starters such as steamed prawns, almond-crusted baked goat cheese and roasted bone marrow, while entrees boast of cracked Dungeness crab, seared scallops with saffron lemon butter and grass-fed rib eye with herb marrow mutter. And save room for desserts like flourless chocolate cake and vanilla bean panna cotta. The Valentine’s Day menu is available for outdoor dining and takeout from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call or text your order to 510-496-1191. Meanwhile, the market has curated boxes featuring local products and treats — such as artisan cheese, chocolate, cookies, crackers and sparkling wine — for sale ($30-$100). The Kitchen at Rocky’s Market Brooklyn Basin, 288 9th Ave. (in 9th Avenue Terminal), Oakland

KOLOBOK RUSSIAN SOUL FOOD TRUCK The popular Russian soul food purveyor is offering a special four-course meal for one ($50) or two people ($90). Starters include deviled eggs with salmon caviar and Norwegian smoked salmon and a radicchio and endive salad with grapefruit, walnuts and Gouda. Choose between a main course of slow-roasted, wine-braised lamb shank on a potato-parsnip puree or a Russian coulibiac — salmon, spinach, rice and wild mushrooms wrapped in puff pastry and baked until golden and flakey. And for dessert, indulge in chocolate Napoleon cake bites. Text 510-599-6542 to place an order, and the food truck will deliver your meal for free if you live in the East Bay area. Kolobok Russian Soul Food

MAGNOLIA MINI MART Magnolia Mini Mart is offering three Valentine’s Day boxes: A pastry box ($51.43) with treats from Tarts de Feybesse, Thuy’s Treats, Suzie Cups, Astranda Bakery and Keki SF; a gift box ($51.43) with custom cards, a Hoya heart plant, Compartes chocolate bar and Miharu Ice Cream’s pomelo rose sorbet; and a Cheat Code Dinner Box ($251.43, serves two) featuring charcuterie board, Hyogo rib eye wagyu steak for two, Roots and Crafts matcha salt, uni pasta sauce, roasted vegetables and Miharu Ice Cream’s chocolate-covered strawberry ice cream. Order online for pickup. Magnolia Mini Mart, 2311 Magnolia St. (at 24th Street), Oakland

MAGNOLIA STREET WINE LOUNGE Chef Leilani Baugh’s Valentine’s Day dinner ($350, serves two) features choice of appetizer (jumbo prawn cocktail or hot Cajun sausage in puff pastry), sweet corn and arugula Panzanella salad, rib eye steak and seafood dressing-stuffed lobster tail with choice of side (truffle lobster risotto, mashed potatoes brown butter Brussels sprouts, or Parmesan asparagus), a selection of desserts and a bottle of Moet Imperial Brut or Imperial Rose. Text 510-205-8540 or email cheflieilani@rouxandvine.com to order for pickup. Magnolia Street Wine Lounge, 3443 San Pablo Ave. (near 35th Street), Oakland

MAGO After taking a bit of a break, Mago is back in time for Valentine’s Day with a meal kit for two ($130). Start your dinner off with a charred endive salad with white guava followed by a lobster and swiss chard “cannelloni.” Then get a little meaty with a barbecue beef top sirloin glazed in ramp kimchi accompanied by mushrooms and creamy polenta, before rounding out dinner with a rich chocolate mousse with kumquats and cream. Order the kit online for Feb. 12-14 pickup. Mago, 3762 Piedmont Ave. (near W MacArthur Boulevard), Oakland

MIETTE The pastry shop is offering a variety of sweets, chocolates, baked goods and other sugary confections like the Heart’s Desire Box ($50) — which includes an assortment of candies, chocolate Miette cookies and other goodies — just in time for Valentine’s Day. Boxes are available for pickup or shipping. Miette Pâtisserie & Confiserie, 85 Webster St. (in Jack London Square), Oakland

MOCKINGBIRD Chef Melissa Axelrod’s Valentine’s Day dinner for two features a “choose your own adventure” four-course menu. Start with a smoked cauliflower “brandade” crostini ($15), then choose a first course (shrimp cocktail or blood orange and beet citrus salad, $18 each) and second course (beouf bourguignon, $38, or mushroom bourguignon, $34); before enjoying a mandarin-almond cake with chocolate ($12). Note that portions are designed to feed two people. Cocktails and wines are available for add-on. Pre-order by noon on Feb. 10 for pickup noon to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 13. Mockingbird, 416 13th St. (between Broadway and Franklin Street), Oakland

MONTPERI CATERING Montperi Catering’s Valentine’s Day Prix Fixe meal ($175, serves two) features choice of starter (tuna tartare or polenta, mushroom and fontina bites), choice of soup (shiitake mushroom bisque, tomato basil bisque, broccoli cheddar bisque), choice of main (beef roast, honey miso sea bass or winter squash ravioli) and choice of dessert (chocolate raspberry crush cake bites or lemon citrus cake bites). Vegan and gluten-free options, and more add-ons available. Montperi also offers an ala carte gourmet charcuterie box for two ($70). Order online by 9 p.m., Feb. 11 for delivery or pickup (at Port Kitchen, 344 20th St., Oakland) on Feb. 13-14.

MUA Known for its American fare and small plates, Mua’s Valentine’s Day weekend special ($100) comes with a one-pound rib eye steak, potatoes gratin, Caesar salad, bread pudding and a bottle of sparkling wine. Preorders only. Email to place your order. Mua, 2442a Webster St. (at Broadway), Oakland

POMELLA Chef Mica Talmor is back with another specialty menu and is sprinkling an extra serving of love into her creations. The meal kit for two ($120) kicks off with a Media Naranja cocktail — blood orange and thyme-infused Lillet Blanc with orange juice and sparkling rosé — followed by house-made goat’s milk labneh cheese with braised beet and mandarin salad. Choose between a saffron-marinated, pan-seared bass with pomegranate wine glaze or vegetarian kofta with cashews and halloumi, root veggies and navy bean tian, before finishing with a tahini-caramel molten chocolate cake with vanilla crème anglaise and raspberry coulis. Everything will be premade and ready to be reheated (with instructions). Schedule a pickup for Feb. 12-14 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Pomella, 3770 Piedmont Ave. (at Yosemite Avenue), Ste. B, Oakland

POPOCA Popoca’s five-course Valentine’s Day dinner ($120, serves two) features Dungeness crab over pumpkin seed sauce and other Salvadoran wood-fired dishes. Direct message Popoca on Instagram to order for pickup between 5-7:30 p.m., Feb. 14. Popoca, at Classic Car West, 411 26th St. (between Telegraph Avenue and Broadway), Oakland

SAUCY This Asian-fusion restaurant in Temescal offers two brunch sets and a few a la carte items for Valentine’s Day. Brunch Set A ($32) features its signature braised short ribs Loco Moco, pandan French toast, four pieces of bacon, panko-fried soft boiled egg, hash and dessert; Brunch Set B ($52) includes chicken and ube waffles, pandan French toast, two pork belly buns, hash, four pieces of bacon, four eggs, slaw and dessert. Order online for pickup. Saucy, 3932 Telegraph Ave. (at 40th Street), Oakland

SHADES OF SUGAR BAKESHOP Shades of Sugar’s special macaron collections celebrate all things roses with delicate French confections in varying hues of pink: rose lychee, rose jasmine, rose saffron, rose orange blossom, double rose and double rosehip. This particularly rosy curation uses real rose petals in its recipes and is available now through the rest of the month. Order a box of six for $15 with free local delivery.

SISTER Sister is hosting a Year of the Snake pop-up, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Valentine’s Day. A la carte offerings include tea eggs ($1.75 each), kimchi ($5-$7, Korean army stew foccacia ($4.50), brioche buns with cabbage and shiitake mushroom or black sesame fragipane ($4 each) and white sesame langue de chat ($8 for seven cookies). Sister, 3308 Grand Ave. (between Mandana Boulevard and Lake Park Avenue), Oakland

SOBRE MESA The Surf n Turf dinner ($130, serves two) features whole lobster and New York steak “Suya style,” truffle mashed potatoes, chanterelle mushrooms, spiced uni butter and passionfruit cheesecake. Order via Feastin for delivery.

TACOS EL PRECIOSO Tacos El Precioso is joining forces with Oakland’s The Pleasure Principle and Edith’s Pie to create omnivore and vegetarian meal kits for Valentine’s Day. The omnivore’s kit ($90) includes arroz negro arancini, yuba-wrapped enoki mushrooms, chicory salad, dry-aged Bavette steak and gulf prawns and Mexican hot chocolate cream pie; the vegetarian kit ($75), features coconut rice arancini, yuba-wrapped enoki mushrooms, chicory salad, grilled abalone mushroom with charred carrots and a dulce de leche nicuatole (vegan caramel flan). Both kits require reheating at home. Order online by Feb. 10 for pickup on Feb. 13, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tacos El Precioso, 272 14th St. (at Harrison Street), Oakland

TIMELESS COFFEE The vegan coffee shop and bakery is offering customizable giant, heart-shaped chocolate chip cookie cake ($30), chocolate-dipped strawberries ($18-$48), customizable cookies with saucy sayings ($20) and more for Valentine’s Day. Orders must be placed before Feb. 10 online. Timeless Coffee, 4252 Piedmont Ave. (at Glenwood Avenue), Oakland

TWO CHICKS IN THE MIX The dynamic duo behind Two Chicks in the Mix is back with another holiday-inspired treat. Order a petite dark chocolate cake ($25) with a champagne-infused ganache and a hint of bourbon by Feb. 9, and pick it up at Morningtide Shop in Albany or have it delivered on Feb. 13. Also tack on a bottle of Oakland-based Free Range Flower Winery’s Lavender wine and/or a beautiful bouquet for an additional fee. Two Chicks in the Mix

WOODEN TABLE BAKING CAFE While known for its alfajores — Argentinean shortbread cookies with dulce de leche sandwiched in the middle — the shop is getting into the holiday spirit with a box of ruby chocolates ($12), bonbons ($12), heart-shaped alfajores ($25), dulce de leche cones ($22) and a whole lot more. Pickup in store or order online. Shipping is free on orders of $65 or more. Wooden Table Baking Cafe, 2300 Broadway (at 23rd Street), Oakland

YIMM OAKLAND Order Yimm’s 2-gether Set (starting at $20) for your soup of choice, a sweet chicken rice plate and either a Thai iced tea or coffee. Go online or call 510-250-9678 to order. Offer valid through now through Feb. 14. Yimm Oakland, 6048 College Ave. (between Florio Street and Armanino Court), Oakland

Beyond

ACT CATERING You have until 5 p.m., Feb. 9, to order from ACT’s Valentine’s Day menu. Choices include five-course dinners for two ($69-$75), Surf & Turf meals ($24.50-$29.50) and a la carte dishes, wines and flower bouquets to add-on. ACT Catering, 1552 Beach St. (pickup entrance is actually off Halleck Street just south of Park Street), Emeryville

ALLEY & VINE In addition to Alley & Vine’s full menu, this newcomer to Alameda offers a three-course Valentine’s day meal ($89), featuring Maine lobster, roasted filet mignon and butter cake with strawberries, available Feb 12-14 for takeout, delivery or patio dining. Make reservations for on-site dining or order online for takeout. Alley & Vine, 1332 Park St. (between Central and Encinal avenues), Alameda

EAST END While the Feb. 13-16 menu at Alameda’s East End is more of a celebration of Mardi Gras (think gumbo, Hurricanes, and other Fat Tuesday eats), but as owner Michelle Manousos puts it, “nothing says L.O.V.E. like a good gumbo.” East End, 1650 Park St. Unit A (at Buena Vista Avenue), Alameda

I AM CAFE As part of its The Color of Love ($75) curbside pickup offering, I Am Café is putting together a three-course dinner, a couple’s activity and a small gift for you to enjoy in the comfort of your own home. Preorders accepted through Eventbrite and pickups are scheduled for Feb. 13 from 2-3 p.m. at Dip Deep Farms (2700 Fairmont Dr., San Leandro). I Am Café, 16395 E 14th St. (at 164th Avenue), Ashland

LA COCINA The nonprofit food incubator is celebrating with The Valentine’s Day Snack Box ($50) which is loaded up with a variety of goodies from Bay Area-based, womxn food purveyors, like heart-shaped cookies from Berkeley’s A Girl Names Pinky. Boxes are available for pickup in San Francisco or for East Bay delivery on Feb. 12. Order online.

PATXI’S PIZZA The pizzeria’s Valentine’s Day Date Night Package for two features a 10-inch specialty deep-dish pizza, two starter salads, one dessert pizza, and one bottle of house wine for $50. Go for something different with the Chicken Tikka Masala pizza or pick the Favorite — pepperoni, mushrooms and black olives — for a more traditional flavor profile. This deal is available for takeout by phone or walk-in, and can’t be combined with any other deals. Patxi’s Pizza, 3577 Mt. Diablo Blvd. (near Lafayette Circle), Lafayette; 5130 Dublin Blvd., Dublin; 2470 First St., Livermore

PINX CATERING Order by Feb. 9 at midnight from Pinx’s a la carte Valentine’s Day menu ($10-$60) featuring items like rib eye with garlic herb butter, pan-seared halibut, lobster ravioli, wild mushroom tart, kale Caesar salad and red velvet cake. Meals will be delivered. Pinx Catering, San Leandro

TELEFÈRIC BARCELONA The “Barcelove-birds” menu for two ($89) is available now through Feb. 14 and comes with a choice of red or white wine or sangria; tapas of jamón Ibérico de Bellota, salchichón (dry-cured sausage), Spanish pitted olives and Manchego Curado cheese; an entree choice of paella mixta, carne or veggie; and chocolate ganache and Spanish chocolate bar for dessert. Telefèric Barcelona, 1500 Mt. Diablo Blvd. (at N Main Street), Walnut Creek

WINGEN BAKERY The Livermore-based bakery teamed up with Enchantment Floral and The Cheese Parlor for a cute Valentine’s Day tote ($75) packed with a vibrant bouquet, two artisan cheeses, a sourdough baguette and two strawberry-rhubarb shortbread bars. V-Day totes are available for preorder through Enchantment Floral, and will be available for pick up at Wingen’s booth at the Livermore farmers market. Wingen Bakery, Livermore