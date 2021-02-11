Caltrans has embarked on a four-month project to put in curb cuts along a portion of Ashby Avenue to make getting around easier for those using wheelchairs or who have mobility issues.

The $800,000 project will install curb cuts on Ashby Avenue from Domingo Avenue to Shattuck Avenue, according to a Caltrans advisory. Caltrans will temporarily close sidewalks along 12 intersections, restrict some parking, and occasionally close a lane of traffic during construction. Work should be completed by this summer.

“There will also be traffic lane closures, with one lane in one direction closed at a time,” according to a Caltrans article. “While work will occur at multiple intersections, only a single corner of each intersection will be worked on at a time to better accommodate pedestrian traffic.”

The construction will bring the curb ramps into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

Work will be confined to between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., although there will be some intermittent night work as well.

“Every effort will be made to keep noise and disruption to a minimum, but residents and businesses should expect some noise from construction,” according to the Caltrans statement.

Caltrans is also working to improve the other end of Ashby Avenue — where it meets Interstate 80. Plans are being readied to reconstruct the I-80/ Ashby Avenue interchange and make it more accessible and safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The locations of the ramps Caltrans is removing and replacing are at: Lorina Street, Deakin Street

Florence Street, Colby Street, Regent Street, Benvenue Avenue, College Avenue, Elmwood Avenue, Piedmont Avenue, Linden Avenue, Magnolia Street and Pine Avenue.