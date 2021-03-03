The Berkeley Wire: 03.03.21

Heads up: We sometimes link to sites that limit access for non-subscribers.
- Berkeley's next big step: A 100% affordable housing overlay (Beyond Chron)
- No-BS bagels (East Bay Express)
- Petition calls for more regulation of asphalt plant (Daily Cal)
- People's Park occupation persists amid plans to build housing (Golden Gate Express)
- New head for the East Bay Regional Parks District (E'ville Eye)
- Some comfort for wine Ponzi scheme victims (Wine Searcher)
- Cal students’ relocation plan for Kansas City Royals is finalist in contest (CBS Local)