1 man wounded, 1 arrested after shooting in South Berkeley

Police responded to Prince and California streets just before 5 p.m. for the shooting reports.

One man has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and another has been arrested after a shooting in South Berkeley on Tuesday evening, authorities say.

Police responded to Prince and California streets just before 5 p.m. for the shooting reports, said Officer Byron White, Berkeley Police Department spokesman.

The alleged shooter stepped away from the firearm, then stayed at the scene and waited for officers to arrive, White said. His name, age and city of residence were not available as of publication time.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, White said. His condition was not available as of publication time.

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

A reader who was a block away from the shooting told Berkeleyside he heard “very fast semi auto gunfire” at the time of the shooting in South Berkeley.

White said the men had argued before the shooting took place.

The investigation is ongoing, White said, and more information about the South Berkeley shooting may be available Wednesday.

There have been at least five other confirmed shootings in Berkeley this year, according to police.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.