Put on something green before heading out for Irish specials at one of these restaurants, pubs and cafes.

Slainte in Jack London Square recently reopened, and has been celebrating St. Patrick’s Day since last Friday. Photo: Slainte

If you’re the type that needs a fix of corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day, here are several East Bay restaurants serving up the dish and other Irish specials today:

ALMOND & OAK Almond & Oak is offering a St. Patrick’s Day special this week, featuring housemade corned beef with potatoes, turnips, carrots, mushrooms and sauerkraut (Call for price). Almond & Oak, 3311 Grand Ave. (between Elwood and Santa Clara), Oakland

AUGIE’S MONTREAL DELI St. Patrick’s Day is a favorite holiday at this Berkeley Montreal-style Jewish deli. Augie’s is staying open an hour later today to serve up its St. Paddy’s Day Plate, featuring six ounces of brisket pastrami, a side of boiled potatoes and boiled cabbage ($12.50). The plate is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Augie’s will serve its regular menu through 5 p.m.). Pre-order online or email your order to augiesmontrealsmokemeat@gmail.com. Augie’s Montreal Deli, 700 Essex Way (at University Avenue), Berkeley

BUTTERCUP DINER All locations of the homey, local-chain offer corned beef and cabbage, with red potatoes and carrots ($15.99) today. The plate is available after 11 a.m. until supplies last. Buttercup Diner, 229 Broadway, Oakland; 1000 Cotton St., Oakland; 660 Ygnacio Valley Rd, Walnut Creek; 4301 Clayton Rd, Concord; 3288 Sonoma Blvd, Vallejo

CROGAN’S This Montclair Village pub has a bagpiper on hand today to entertain on-site diners and people picking up food to-go. Crogan’s has the traditional corned beef and cabbage ($17.95), but expect other specials, like corned beef sandwich, Irish nachos, Guinness beef, as well as plenty of cocktails and pints. Crogan’s, 6101 La Salle Ave. (at Moraga Avenue), Oakland

FATAPPLE’S Both locations of FatApple’s are serving up plates of corned beef with cabbage ($18.95) and shepherd’s pie ($15.75) for takeout. FatApple’s Restaurant & Bakery, 1346 Martin Luther King Jr. Way (at Rose Street), Berkeley and 7525 Fairmount Ave. (between Ramona and Carmel avenues), El Cerrito

THE FAT LADY Jack London’s Fat Lady has two St. Paddy’s Day special plates: a corned beef and cabbage plate ($18) and a corned beef Reuben sandwich ($15); both go great with Guinness and whiskey. The Fat Lady, 201 Washington St., (at 2nd Street), Oakland

GILMAN BREWING COMPANY Today, Gilman Brewing is serving a combo featuring a Reuben panini and a pint of green beer ($16). Gilman Brewing Company, 912 Gilman St., (at Seventh Street) Berkeley

GOLDEN SQUIRREL PUB This Rockridge bar is open from 3-10 p.m., serving up plates of corned beef and cabbage (call for price). The Golden Squirrel Pub, 5940 College Ave. (at ), Oakland

JUPITER Offering a whole different take on corned beef, Jupiter has a corned beef pizza today, as well as green tinted beer pitchers. Jupiter, 2181 Shattuck Ave. (at Allston Way), Berkeley

KENSINGTON CIRCUS PUB This British pub is serving a special Irish menu, from 3-8 p.m., today. There’ll be corned beef and cabbage ($20), of course, but also many other dishes, including corn fritters, Irish wedge salad, Guinness beef stew, corned beef tacos, shepherd’s pie, bangers and mash, and fish and chips. Diners can choose patio seating, limited indoor seating or order online for pickup. Kensington Circus Pub, 389 Colusa Ave. (near Oak View Avenue), Kensington

THE KON-TIKI This kitschy, tropical-themed bar in downtown Oakland offers its take on corned beef and cabbage ($17), served with fingerling potatoes and horseradish cream. Available for outdoor dining or takeout. The Kon-Tiki, 347 14th St. (at Webster Street), Oakland

LUKA’S TAPROOM Luka’s in downtown Oakland has a corned beef and cabbage plate ($19), as well as Guinness, Jameson’s and ICB specials. Luka’s Taproom, 2221 Broadway (at West Grand), Oakland

MISE EN PLACE KITCHEN Downtown Berkeley’s Mise en Place Kitchen has a special of the day: corned beef hash with scrambled eggs, arugula and cabbage slaw ($14). Chef Theully Calderwood recommends pairing the dish with a can of East Brother Beer’s oatmeal stout. Mise en Place Kitchen, 2020 Kittredge St. (between Milivia Street and Shattuck Avenue), Suite C, Berkeley

PAPPO RESTAURANT Alameda’s Pappo offers a traditional Irish boiled dinner of corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, with whole grain mustard and horseradish cream ($27), available from 4:30-7:30 p.m. today. Order online in advance for pickup. Pappo Restaurant, 2320 Central St. (near Park Street), Alameda

REVIVAL BAR & KITCHEN Diners who eat at Revival tonight will get a special St. Patrick’s Day performance. Partnering with the Freight & Salvage, Revival Bar & Kitchen will live stream the 7 p.m. performance by The Black Brothers. Guests who dine on-site will enjoy a la carte menu items, like corned beef and cabbage ($26), vegan Irish stew ($22), colcannon ($8), Irish coffee ($12) and a green panna cotta ($10) for dessert. Those who order takeout can pre-order St. Patrick’s Day three-course dinners online via Tock. Revival Bar & Kitchen, 2102 Shattuck Ave. (at Addison), Berkeley

RUBY’S CAFE The Emeryville cafe offers a Reuben sandwich ($11.75), featuring hot corned beef, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese with special sauce. Ruby’s Cafe, 6233 Hollis St. (at 62nd St), Emeryville

RUDY’S CAN’T FAIL CAFE Rudy’s in Emeryville has a corned beef and cabbage plate ($15.95) and boozy drink specials, like Guinness ($8 a pint, $22 a pitcher), Shakin’ Jesse ($7.50) and Black and Tan ($6.50). From 3-9 p.m., Guinness is half off. Rudy’s Can’t Fail Cafe, 4081 Hollis St. (at Park Avenue), Emeryville

SAUL’S RESTAURANT & DELICATESSEN Saul’s in North Berkeley is serving up hearty plates of corned beef with cabbage, carrots and red potatoes ($16.95), starting at 11:30 a.m. today through Friday, March 19. Saul’s corned beef and corned beef Reuben sandwiches are also available. Saul’s Restaurant and Deli, 1475 Shattuck Ave. (at Vine Street), Berkeley

SEQUOIA DINER This Laurel neighborhood diner has a corned beef and cabbage plate ($20), served with red potatoes and carrots, available for pickup between 1-4 p.m. today. Beer and whiskey pairings available, too. Sequoia Diner, 3719 MacArthur Blvd. (near 35th Avenue), Oakland

SLAINTE After a long pandemic-induced hiberation, Slainte in Jack London Square recently reopened, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The Irish pub started celebrating the holiday last Friday, and will continue all this week through Sunday, March 21. Along with its regular menu of Irish pub fare, Slainte will serve specials, such as corned beef and cabbage with mashed potatoes and parsley sauce ($18), Colcannon ($10), Irish country soup with bacon and a side of soda bread ($10) and Bailey’s Irish Cream bread pudding ($8). For those eating on-site, expect to enjoy Irish dance performances and live music from Buncrana and friends throughout the day. Slainte will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for patio dining and takeout. Slainte, 131 Broadway (at Second Street), Oakland

SLIPPERY FISH CATERING This Berkeley Asian-inflected catering outfit makes weekly takeout specials, and today’s dish is corned beef loco moco ($15), featuring corned beef over mashed potatoes with house mushroom gravy and sunny side up egg, and a side of braised cabbage and asparagus salad. Slippery Fish Catering, 1491 San Pablo Ave. (near Jones Street), Berkeley

SONS OF LIBERTY ALE HOUSE Over in San Leandro, Sons of Liberty Alehouse offers a hearty plate of corned beef and cabbage (Call for price). Sons of Liberty Alehouse, 150 W Juana Ave. (at E 14th Street), San Leandro

SPEISEKAMMER Alameda’s German bar offers specials, such as a corned beef and cabbage plate ($26), Irish twice-baked potato ($14), shepherd’s pie ($25), a Reuben sandwich ($18.50). Specials are available through Sunday, March 21. Speisekammer, 2424 Lincoln Ave. (between Park and Everett streets), Alameda

SPINNING BONES Alameda’s Spinning Bones offers an Asian-inflected take on St. Paddy’s Day with its corned beef bao buns, featuring corned beef stuffed in steamed buns with red kraut, pickled mustard seeds and thousand island dressing. $15 for 3 buns. Spinning Bones, 1205 Park St. (at San Jose Avenue), Alameda

THE STARRY PLOUGH Starting at noon today, The Starry Plough will be giving out plates of corned beef and cabbage with Grannie Rose’s famous soda bread. (Make a donation to the Starry Plough’s GoFundMe campaign.) The Starry Plough, 3101 Shattuck Ave. (at Prince Street), Berkeley

WAY STATION BREW Berkeley’s Way Station Brew is hosting chef Seamus Gibney of Cod Damn for a special St. Patrick’s Day pop-up from 5-10 p.m. today. Gibney will be preparing fish and chips ($10, small; $18. large); a braised corned beef plate with charred radicchio, smashed fingerling potatoes, roasted carrot jam, pickled mustard seed and brown ale beef jus ($22); smoked cod chowder ($10); and shaved cabbage salad ($6). Pickup food for takeout or enjoy the feast on Way Station’s back patio. Way Station Brew, 2120 Dwight Way (near Shattuck), Berkeley

Sarah Han is Nosh editor at Berkeleyside.