The Berkeley Wire: 03.17.21

- Interim chancellor of the 4-campus Peralta Community College District resigns (East Bay Times)
- A story of youth, hope and loss — and the mystery of COVID-19 (NPR)
- UC Berkeley’s deal with Elsevier: What it took, what it means, why it matters (UC Berkeley News)
- Nancy Skinner introducest 2 bills to address housing shortage (East Bay Times)
- Cal says default instructional mode for fall 2021 will be in-person classes (UC Berkeley News)