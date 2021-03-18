Berkeley Restaurant Week ‘hoops’ it up with ‘March Munch Madness’

More than 50 local restaurants, breweries, wineries and pop-ups will run the floor March 18-31 to offer special value “MMMmenus.”

This story is brought to you by Visit Berkeley.

Berkeley Restaurant Week tips off today with a basketball-inspired theme, “March Munch Madness,” and creative offers from the city’s famed culinary scene.

More than 50 local restaurants, breweries, wineries and pop-ups will run the floor March 18-31 to offer special value “MMMmenus” perfect for enjoying before, during or after the games, whether you’re dining at home or at participating Berkeley venues currently open for in-person dining.

Berkeley Restaurant Week “March Munch Madness” will offer tiered pricing options with basketball themes. “Lay Up” offers range from $10-$20; “Jump Shot” offers go from $20-$30; “Three Pointer” offers range from $30-$40; and “Full Court Press” offers are $40+.

BRW all-stars like Gather, La Marcha, Julia’s at the Berkeley City Club and Creekwood are joined by rising recruits including Abstract Table, Bollywood Café and Stand Up Burgers to create #BRW21’s Dining Dream Team. Sure to become fan faves with deals of up to 30% off regular menu prices are The Berkeley Boathouse, Gaumenkitzel, Gather, Skates on the Bay, Victory Point, Kitchen on Fire, Cali Alley, Eureka! and Fish & Bird.

“More than 50 culinary players will work together to share the court during Berkeley Restaurant Week. Berkeley is, and always will be a destination of many cuisines catering to diverse tastes. We look forward to cheering on all of our restaurants during March Munch Madness,” said Jeffrey Church, Visit Berkeley’s Visitor and Partner Services Manager. “Game on!”

See the full list of participating #BRW21 restaurants and menus at BerkeleyRestaurantWeek.com. #BRW21 contests offering free gift cards and more will run buzzer to buzzer during the campaign. Check out Visit Berkeley’s Instagram for details.

Berkeley Restaurant Week “March Munch Madness” is presented by Visit Berkeley, with support from partners Yelp, BARTable, menumodo, SF FunCheap and Berkeleyside.