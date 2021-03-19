In another ironic twist, the collision happened on one of the “Healthy Streets” Berkeley has set aside for walkers and bicyclists.

A woman who has been working to improve bicycle safety in Berkeley was hit by a driver while bicycling with her young son on Tuesday – hours after she left a meeting with city transportation staff about how to improve traffic safety.

On March 16, Jackie Erbe, a member of Walk Bike Berkeley’s coordinating committee, was in a collision with a car while riding on Ninth Street just south of Channing Way, one of the roadways included in Berkeley’s “Healthy Streets” program, according to a statement from Walk Bike Berkeley. Her child was biking with her but was not injured.

Erbe suffered major injuries, including a broken femur and fractured vertebrae and underwent two surgeries, according to the statement.

“Ironically, just hours before the collision, Jackie and other Walk Bike Berkeley coordinating committee members met with city of Berkeley transportation staff to discuss Berkeley’s Healthy Streets program,” according to the statement. “For months, as part of these discussions, she has advocated for traffic calming at two especially dangerous intersections: 9th at Virginia and 9th at Channing.”

Subscribe to the Daily Briefing Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox. Don’t miss a story. Get Berkeleyside headlines delivered to your inbox.

Berkeley police said the accident happened close to 2 p.m. The department did not release more details.

“We will not be releasing information about which party was at fault or the apparent cause of the collision at this time,” said Officer Alexander McDougall, a BPD spokesman.

The leadership of Walk Bike Berkeley argues in its statement that the accident might not have happened if Berkeley had been committed to creating a “robust” Healthy Streets program. In June, Berkeley unveiled the program, which set aside two miles of roadway for walking, biking, and other activities. The idea was to provide a recreational area in the city that also allowed for social distancing.

Three sections of streets were barricaded off on one side on Ninth street from Hearst Avenue to Dwight Way, Russell Street from Adeline to Mabel streets, and Addison Street from Sacramento to Grant streets.

Cars were not completely prohibited. The streets had barriers at one end and signs that said, “Watch for pedestrians and bikes/consider other routes.” The speed limit was set at 15 mph.

“This collision was a design and engineering failure – not just the product of dangerous driving,” according to the Walk Bike Berkeley statement. “Ninth at Channing is the intersection of two bicycle boulevards. We call on the city to finish its 20+-year-old, but still incomplete, bicycle boulevard network. The city should start by adding long-overdue traffic calming features along the entire length of 9th Street, a street designated as a “bicycle-priority street” but designed with a width that encourages motorists to drive at highway speed.”

Other cities, including Oakland and San Francisco, have made it more difficult for cars to travel on their similar Healthy Streets program by adding “No Through Traffic” signs, said Ben Gerhardstein, who is part of Walk Bike Berkeley’s coordinating committee.

Erbe and Gerhardstein had just been in a meeting with city transportation staff hours before the collision. The group has been frustrated with Berkeley’s upkeep of the Healthy Streets program. Signs and barriers on the Russell and Ninth street segments have regularly been vandalized or hit, said Gerhardstein. The Addison segment has been the most successful, he said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission awarded Berkeley a $75,000 grant that can be used to improve Healthy Streets but the money hasn’t been spent yet, even though there is a March 31 deadline, said Gerhardstein. If the funds had been spent, ‘the thing that happened to Jackie would have been unlikely to have happened.”

Berkeleyside has reached out to the city for comment.

Frances Dinkelspiel is co-founder and executive editor of Berkeleyside.