Driver crashes into Berkeley homeless camp, pins man under car

The driver may have lost control and struck a fence, trapping the man under her white Toyota sedan, first responders said over the radio.

Update, 11 p.m. The Berkeley Police Department confirmed the information below and said the driver is now “under investigation for suspicion of driving under the influence.”

Original story: A man in his 30s was taken to Highland Hospital on Sunday night when a driver struck him at a Berkeley homeless camp, pinning him under her car, according to preliminary information from police.

The crash happened just before 8:50 p.m. at the homeless encampment on Frontage Road just south of University Avenue across from Seabreeze Market, according to emergency dispatches reviewed by Berkeleyside.

“The front of the car is on top of the victim,” a firefighter said over the radio. “The only thing holding it up right now is a fence.”

When first responders freed the man, he was conscious and breathing, according to preliminary reports. The Berkeley Fire Department took him to Oakland’s Highland Hospital, the regional trauma center, for treatment.

Police were planning to test the driver for possible signs of intoxication, according to the radio traffic.

Berkeleyside has asked BPD for confirmation and will update this post when more information becomes available.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.