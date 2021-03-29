Bars and offices can reopen in Berkeley and several businesses can expand operations if COVID-19 case numbers hold steady and the city enters orange tier along with Alameda County on Wednesday.

Berkeley is assessed for state reopening tiers as a part of Alameda County, and the state is expected to announce on Tuesday that the county can move into the orange, or “moderate” tier, city spokesperson Matthai Chakko said. These changes would then go into effect on Wednesday.

Alameda County COVID-19 numbers have been dropping for several weeks and there are currently 3.3 adjusted cases per day, per 100,000 people in the county. The overall test positivity rate is 1.4% and that number is 2.4% for neighborhoods that are lowest in the state’s “Healthy Places Index,” which are considered to be more vulnerable to the virus.

Berkeley Public Health has been aligning with state guidelines, and the following businesses will be able to open up and modify services on Wednesday if the city and county move into orange tier:

Bars: Can open outdoors, no food service required

Wineries, breweries, distilleries: Can open indoors, 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Family entertainment centers: Can open indoors, including bowling alleys, 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Offices: Can open indoors

Retail, malls: No capacity restrictions (increased from 50%), following CDC guidelines for social distancing

Museums, zoos, aquariums: 50% capacity

Places of worship: 50% capacity

Movie theaters: 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Fitness centers: 50% capacity, and indoor pools can open

Restaurants: 50% indoor capacity, or 200 people, whichever is fewer

Outdoor live events: Live audiences at permanent venues are allowed, 20% capacity with local attendees

Alameda County’s numbers fall within requirements for the orange tier, which ask for 1 to 3.9 cases per 100,000 residents per day, 2-4.9% positivity and 2.2-5.2% positivity for vulnerable neighborhoods.

Over 20% of residents in the city are now vaccinated, according to the city’s dashboard, and vaccine eligibility opens up to everyone aged 50 and above on Thursday, at which point this group can start booking appointments.

Orange (or Tier 3) is one tier above yellow tier, which is currently the fourth and least restrictive tier. In the coming months, Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to announce an even more open tier, or “green tier” which would essentially allow every sector to reopen fully.