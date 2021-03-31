City

Live Oak Community Center reopens after $6M revamp

Work at the site included a seismic retrofit and maintenance upgrades, as well as other improvements, and was funded by the Measure T1 bond.

By Tracey Taylor
Front of Live Oak Community Center on day it reopened after renovations. Photo: Tracey Taylor

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguín and District 5 Councilmember Sophie Hahn today cut a ribbon to unveil the newly renovated Live Oak Community Center in North Berkeley.

With a fresh coat of teal paint on the exterior and bright orange front doors, the center, which houses the Live Oak Theatre among other amenities, certainly looked smartened-up on Saturday afternoon.

Work at the site, which was carried out over the course of 2020, included a seismic retrofit and maintenance upgrades, as well as other improvements.

Funding for the renovation, which had a budget of about $6.1 million, came from the $100 million Measure T1 bond which voters approved in November 2016. The first phase of work involves infrastructure improvements across 45 projects.

Live Oak Community Center, which is one of the city’s designated care and shelter facilities in times of emergencies, is one of the largest projects in the group. Others include the North Berkeley Senior Center, University Avenue and other street work in the Berkeley Marina, improvements at Berkeley’s Historic Rose Garden and the city’s Mental Health Services Center.

Councilmember Sophie Hahn and Mayor Jesse Arreguín speak at the reopening event for the Live Oak Community Center on March 30, 2020. Photo: Mary Ross Lynch
Side of Live Oak Community Center on day it reopened after renovations.
The north of Live Oak Community Center, which faces Live Oak Park, on the day it reopened after renovations. Photo: Tracey Taylor
