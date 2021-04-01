Jamil Burns, owner of Oakland’s Raised Roots, has a farm stand at Akoma Outdoor Market. All photos by Andria Lo.

Akoma Outdoor Market

Liberation Park, 7101 Foothill Blvd. (at 73rd Avenue), Oakland

Akoma Outdoor Market is a farmers market in deep East Oakland that features local Black and brown-owned farm stands, food vendors and other small businesses.

Created through a partnership between the Black Cultural Zone, a nonprofit promoting Black cultural traditions, arts and local businesses in East Oakland, and the Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce, Akoma launched last September, running on the first Sunday of every month. Since February, Akoma Outdoor Market became a bi-monthly event, now taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., first and third Sundays. (In May through October, Akoma Market will transition to a weekly Sunday event before returning to its first Sunday schedule in November and December.) The next event is this Sunday, April 4.

Along with food vendors, there are book and clothing sellers, a wine lounge, music and a big field featuring activities for kids. Many of the vendors who sell at Akoma Market are new businesses, and the Black Cultural Zone strives to support to them, not only by giving them a space at the market, but providing access to business resources, such as help getting permits and licenses. BCZ also works to ensure the success of legacy businesses, providing them with free stands. (Read more about the Black Cultural Zone’s mission in the Oaklandside’s interview with BCZ CEO Carolyn Johnson and economic development manager Ndidi Okwelogu.)

On a recent Sunday afternoon, we met a few of Akoma’s farm stand and food vendors, and learned about what they offer:

Raised Roots

Jamil Burns’ Oakland-based farming company, Raised Roots, grows crops in vacant lots and urban spaces across Alameda County, including at Oakland’s Castlemont High School and in Livermore. Along with a bounty of seasonal vegetables and herbs, Raised Roots also produces olive oil. Up until last October, Raised Roots was harvesting its produce almost exclusively by hand — it’s currently fundraising via GoFundMe to purchase farm equipment.

The Deep Grocery Cooperative

From left, Jameelah Lane, Daniel Harris-Lucas, Yolanda Romo and Erin Higginbotham, worker-owners of DEEP Grocery.

The worker-owners of The DEEP Grocery Co-op (Deep East Oakland Empowering the People) started the out of a commitment to make fresh, culturally relevant and organic produce and pantry items accessible to East Oakland residents. Along with providing more fresh and healthy food, The DEEP Grocery Co-op is committed to deepening the economic resilience in marginalized communities by hiring and sourcing from people with deep ties to East Oakland. While the co-op secures a location for its brick and mortar store, it’s launching an online shop on April 7.

Bagged organic spices, amaranth and cocoa powder at The DEEP Grocery Cooperative’s Akoma Market stand.

The Damel food truck

The Damel food truck offers Afro-Brazilian eats at Akoma Market.

Chef Oumar Diouf’s popular food truck is a regular at Akoma Market. (The Damel also has a brick-and-mortar location in Uptown Oakland.) Customers enjoy Diouf’s Afro-Brazilian specialties like acarajé (black eye pea fitters), coxinhas (Brazilian croquettes), empanadas and dibi (Senagalese grilled meat) plates and sandwiches.

The Lemonade Bar

Owner Imani Glover (right) with son Kwame. The Lemonade Bar is one of Akoma Market’s original vendors.

Imani Glover and her son, Kwame, sell their handmade fresh and frozen lemonades in a variety of flavors — including cherry, strawberry, mango, pineapple and peach. All products are made with organic local produce, and their unique frozen lemonade is like a fruit sorbet, best eaten with a spoon. The Lemonade Bar has been at Akoma Market since its inception.

The Lemonade Bar offers fresh, bottled lemonade and its unique frozen lemonade.

JusLa Eats

Chef Lala Harrison prepares a spicy chicken sandwich with the help of JusLa Eats staff.

Chef LaLa Harrison’s JusLa Eats specializes in Cajun and Southern soul food. JusLa Eat’s most popular item is its spicy chicken sandwich featuring buttermilk fried chicken and house hot sauce. Along with appearances at Akoma Market, you can find JusLa Eats at Palmetto in Uptown Oakland until Harrison is able to move into her own dedicated space. JusLa Eats is currently fundraising to move into the former Hog’s Apothecary/Magpie space on 40th Street.

JusLa’s Spicy Chicken Sandwich features buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and house hot sauce with a side of chips.

Sol Root Farmers Collective

Soul Root Farmers Collective members Nadia Perez and Courtney Gonzales.

Sol Root Farmers Collective was founded in 2018, and offers organically grown vegetables, seeds, plant starts, dried herbs and apothecary goods that members harvest at their farm in Sunol. When we stopped by Sol Root’s Akoma Market stand, members Nadia Perez and Courtney Gonzales were offering colorful dried maize, calendula and ashwagandha, along with other botanical products.

Sol Root sells herbal wellness products and other botanical goods at its Akoma stand.

Pound Bizness

Nicole Felix, co-owner of Oakland-based baking outfit, Pound Bizness.

Nicole Felix started Pound Bizness with her partner Reggie Borders. Their signature poundcake is based on Border’s family recipe. Their best selling flavor is lemon and they also offer a variety of tropical flavors, like Pineapple Coconut and Banana Rum.

Akoma Outdoor Market takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., first and third Sundays. From May through October, the market will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m., every Sunday; in November and December, it will transition to 10 a.m.-3 p.m., first Sundays.