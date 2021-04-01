Cyclists report armed robberies of bikes while riding in the East Bay hills

“Our community needs to be made aware,” said a cyclist who asked to remain anonymous because the investigation is underway.

Concern has been growing this week after armed robbers confronted at least three cyclists and took their bikes in the course of just seven days, with at least one other armed robbery attempted, the cycling community reports.

On Monday night, between 6 and 6:30 p.m., two men were robbed of their bikes on Grizzly Peak Boulevard, according to local cycling group Cal Triathlon.

Another cyclist told Berkeleyside he was riding on Grizzly Peak at 6:30 that evening — it was still daylight — when several men in a car confronted him at gunpoint. He was able to evade them without injury, but was still spooked.

Those incidents followed a robbery March 23 when, according to the Grizzly Peak Cyclists club, “a cyclist on Wildcat Canyon was robbed of his bicycle by armed persons. As reported by the club member who spoke with the victim, ‘[the victim] said that he had been run off the road about halfway between El Toyonol and Inspiration Point, by two men in a grey VW or Toyota sedan – ‘looked like primer’. He surrendered his bike when threatened with a knife,” another community member told Berkeleyside.

“These armed robberies are dominating the communications in both the Grizzly Peak Cyclists bicycle club and the Berkeley Bicycle Club communities,” he said. “Some in the clubs are now recommending against riding along Wildcat Canyon and Grizzly Peak Blvd.”

Another cyclist reported to the local forums that he too, was nearly the victim of a robbery when several people in a car confronted him Saturday just after 11 a.m. on Grizzly Peak between Fish Ranch Road and the Tilden steam train.

The East Bay hills are policed by a patchwork of local law enforcement jurisdictions that includes officers from UC Berkeley, Berkeley, Oakland, Orinda and the East Bay Regional Park District. That often makes finding out about public safety incidents in the hills a challenge.

Berkeleyside has asked the Oakland Police Department — which may have handled several of the incidents near the Berkeley border — for additional information about these cases. Berkeleyside will update this story if additional details are made available.

The recent armed robberies of cyclists are taking place amid a broader armed robbery series that has been under investigation in Berkeley and neighboring cities.

BPD said, during a public safety town hall Wednesday night, that local police have made at least two arrests in connection with that investigation, but that additional work remains underway.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.