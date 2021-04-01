After DNA link to 1997 rape of teenage boy in Berkeley Hills, man charged

Police say the man enticed the teenager with marijuana and offered him a ride home, then locked the doors, drove him around and ultimately sodomized him.

More than two decades after the rape of a teenage boy in the Berkeley Hills, a man from Ohio is now in local police custody after DNA linked him to the cold case, court records show.

Fifty-nine-year old Kevin Davis has been charged with felony sodomy by force and is alleged to have kidnapped the victim, a 15-year-old boy he had met near Telegraph Avenue, on July 1, 1997, according to court papers. Police say Davis first enticed the teenager with marijuana and offered him a ride home. During the car ride, said BPD, Davis locked the car doors and solicited the boy for sex acts.

When the boy declined, police said in court papers, Davis mentioned a gun and threatened to shoot him. After the rape, the boy was eventually able to escape and call for help in the 2600 block of Shasta Road, near Tamalpais Road, in the Berkeley Hills.

Police tried to solve the case in 1997, but the trail went cold, BPD said. In 2020, sex crimes detectives sent forensic evidence from the 1997 sexual assault kit to a lab for testing. As a result, the suspect’s DNA profile was uploaded into a federal DNA database, according to court papers.

That profile matched Davis’ DNA, which was already in the system, police said. BPD then tracked down Davis and learned he was incarcerated in Travis County, Texas, according to court papers.

Police also found the victim, BPD said, who picked Davis out of a photo lineup.

The Alameda County district attorney’s office charged Davis in December 2020 with sodomy by force, with special allegations that he kidnapped the victim — held him against his will — during the sexual assault, according to court papers.

On March 23, Davis was extradited to Alameda County from a Texas jail and is now in custody at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin where he is being held without bail, according to jail records online.

According to court papers, Davis has nine felony convictions dating back to 1986 for assault and theft. He works as a cashier, according to his booking record.

He is scheduled to enter a plea in the case April 7 at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin, according to court records online.

Emilie Raguso is Berkeleyside’s senior editor of news.