This flavorful, light but satisfying dish is made with red curry paste, Makrut lime leaves and ginger.

This red curry fish dish gets its inspiration from Thai cuisine flavors. It provides substance and warmth, but has a lightness from the fish fillets and bright citrus flavors from Makrut lime leaves and regular lime juice.

While making your own homemade curry paste is always an excellent choice, using a jar of store-bought Thai red curry paste will do just fine. If you are having trouble finding Makrut lime leaves, substitute with bay leaves or lemon or lime zest.

Thai-inspired red curry fish

Makes 2 to 3 servings

1 tablespoon canola or vegetable oil

2 garlic cloves, finely diced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

3 tablespoons Thai red curry paste

9 oz. coconut cream

2 Makrut lime leaves

1 tablespoon shrimp paste

1 small tomato, quartered

1 tablespoon fish sauce (to taste)

5-6 small Yukon potatoes, halved or quartered

6 oz. kampachi fillet (or other firm white fish)

2 stalks green onion, chopped, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

1/2 cup sugar snap peas

1 Thai red chili (optional), finely chopped

2 limes, 1 juiced, 1 cut into wedges for garnish

Warm oil over medium-high heat in large non-stick saute pan. Add garlic, ginger and curry paste to bring out the aroma, then add coconut cream blending well. Then add the Makrut leaves, shrimp paste, tomato quarters and fish sauce.

Add the potatoes, cover and reduce heat to a simmer, cooking for 15 minutes. Add the fish, cover and cook for another 8 minutes. Finally, add basil leaves, green onions, snap peas and chili (optional) and cook for another 3 minutes. When almost done, squeeze lime juice in pot and stir. Garnish with chopped green onions and wedge of lime. Serve with steamed rice.

Benjamin Seto is the voice behind Focus:Snap:Eat, where you can find additional recipes from his Oakland kitchen.