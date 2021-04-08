Wisteria hysteria! Berkeley breaks out in beautiful show of seasonal color

While its lovely blooms and heavenly scent are always a splendid mood booster, wisteria is particularly welcome this year as we spy light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Wisteria is blossoming all around Berkeley and, while the beautiful show of color and heavenly scent is always a splendid mood booster, it is particularly welcome this year as we begin to spy light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

Readers have been sharing photographs of some of the amazing wisteria displays on our homes and in our gardens. John King, the Chronicle’s urban design critic, who, like many of us, walks the neighborhoods for exercise and to decompress, posted four images to Twitter yesterday which were widely appreciated (and reproduced below). The tweet prompted others to share their photos.

The images published here serve to remind us of the beauty in our midst.

Tracey Taylor is co-founder of Berkeleyside and co-founder and editorial director of Cityside.