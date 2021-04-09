Vaccinations now available for Berkeley residents 16+ and others in high-risk industries

The city has announced that first-dose vaccination appointments are available April 13-16 for Berkeley or Alameda County residents who are at least 16 years old as well as others.

Berkeleyside is publishing this message about COVID-19 vaccinations from the City of Berkeley. It was originally published on the city’s website on April 9, 2021.

First dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments are available April 13-16 for Berkeley or Alameda County residents who are at least 16 years old or who work in Alameda County in one of the following sectors at increased risk of exposure:

janitors, including housecleaners, in any industry

public transit workers, including airport and commercial airlines

emergency services

food and agriculture, including restaurants, grocery, convenience stores

education and childcare

Those who fit into one of these groups can now register for an appointment at Berkeley Public Health’s mass vaccination site at 1 Buchanan Street:

Make an appointment: April 13 (18+)

Make an appointment: April 14-16 (16+)

After scheduling, you will receive a confirmation email with the date and time of your appointment. We will verify appointments with identification at the site. You will not be asked about immigration status.

Curative staff will assist you with scheduling your second dose appointment after you receive your shot, while you are waiting in the post-vaccination holding area.

For technical support or assistance scheduling your appointment, call Curative, Inc. at 888-702-9042.

COVID-19 vaccines are free to everyone. You do not need insurance to get a vaccine. However, those who have medical insurance will need to provide their insurance information.

Vaccinations are only for those with appointments.

Since Berkeley Public Health and Alameda County receive only a portion of the local supply from the state, everyone interested in seeking a vaccine should also reach out to their health care provider, pharmacies and the state’s MyTurn website. See below for more details.

16- and 17-year-olds need parental consent and can only receive Pfizer

Parents and guardians of 16- and 17-year-olds living in Alameda County should register only for the Pfizer vaccine, which is being offered on April 14, 15, and 16, and they will need to accompany their children.

Parents or guardians as well as the teens receiving the vaccine will need to bring identification with a birthdate to the site.

Employment verification required

For people who work in high-risk sectors in Alameda County but don’t live here, those receiving the vaccine based on their employment will need to provide documentation to confirm eligibility at the site. They can use:

a recent pay stub

a letter from their employer (download a sample letter)

an employee ID badge

If using an employee ID badge without a picture, you will need a picture ID to verify identity.

Instructions: uploading photo of medical ID card

If you have health insurance, you’ll be asked to upload a photo of your medical ID card when scheduling your appointment.

Follow these steps to add your card:

Take a photo of your card.

Send the photo to your email.

Open email and save the photo to a file on your computer.

Upload the photo from the saved file using file manager.

If you are unable to do this on the insurance page, click on the box that says “I do not have my insurance card” and click continue to move to the next screen. You may have to enter some additional medical information. Bring your medical card with you to the appointment.

If you do not have health insurance, disregard these instructions. You do not need insurance to be vaccinated and will not be charged to receive a vaccine.

Transport option for Berkeley seniors, disabled

For Berkeley residents who need assistance getting to the site, a ride service supported by the City can help some people get to their appointments for a $15 fee.

After you’ve scheduled your vaccination appointment, call Easy Does It at (510) 704-2111 to check your eligibility, register for services, and schedule a ride.

Easy Does It will ask health screening questions to ensure the safety of the rider and the driver. Personal protective equipment is worn by drivers, and face coverings are required of riders.

Vaccinations also available at the Oakland Coliseum and CVS, Rite-Aid, Safeway, and Walgreens pharmacies.

Check availability and schedule appointments for the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum at myturn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255.

CVS, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens pharmacies are also now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for all people under current state eligibility guidelines. Use the links below to schedule an appointment.

Keep in mind that supplies are limited and wait times may be long.

With vaccine supply limited, sign up for notification lists

The limited national supply of COVID-19 vaccines means that it will take many months for vaccines to reach the general population.

No matter what your age, you can prepare by understanding what your health care provider’s process is and signing up for general notification lists. Supply is limited everywhere, so sign up for as many lists as you can to maximize opportunities to receive a vaccine.

In addition to this list, we recommend Berkeley residents sign up for:

No matter what list you are on, keep tabs on your email and take immediate action when you receive a notification that you are eligible to make an appointment.

Stay informed about COVID-19 in Berkeley

Visit cityofberkeley.info/covid19 for information on COVID-19 safety, local restrictions, case and testing data, and updates on Berkeley’s pandemic response.

For questions, email covid19@cityofberkeley.info.