What you can order at these East Bay ghost and collaborative kitchens

If anything good has come out of the pandemic, it’s been the wave of innovative ways we’ve learned to go about our day under the constraints of a global health crisis. And perhaps one of the coolest things to have happened is the explosion of collaborative and pop-up kitchens (not to mention the increase in unique food delivery services) sprinkled throughout the East Bay.
Commercial collaborative kitchens and ghost kitchens (purveyors that typically provide only takeout or delivery services), are often — but not always —large, nondescript buildings filled with caterers, restaurateurs, chefs and food purveyors all renting kitchen space under one massive roof. These types of collectives are great for culinary creatives who might not have the capital to open a brick-and-mortar but still want to launch their business; which allows kitchen-space renters to focus on building their brand, menus and clientele without the pressure of “starting from scratch.”
While these “hidden” kitchens aren’t new, they’ve certainly seen a spike in interest with purveyors all vying to make their mark in the culinary world. We’ve rounded up a few of these commercial kitchens (some new, some not so new) and their current roster of delicious tenants, as well as a few new pop-ups and East Bay-based delivery services, that have been right under your nose this whole time.
As things can change at a moment’s notice, especially these days, be sure to check with individual purveyors about their availability and current schedules.
Oakland Food Hall
Formerly known as Jingletown Eats, Oakland Food Hall (2353 E 12th St., Oakland) is home to more than 30 restaurants representing over 20 different cuisines. Operated by CloudKitchens — a Los Angeles-based real estate company that leases commercial, ghost kitchen space to aspiring restaurateurs — all food businesses in the ghost kitchen offer pre-order pickup or third-party delivery.
Oakland Food Hall has also launched a “Help Those in Need!” campaign with participating restaurants Cozy Wok, Keto Bake & Bowl, Montesacro and The Governor. When you order a family meal from these participating eateries, that restaurant will donate two meals to local families in need.
Tenants at Oakland Food Hall change frequently, but current purveyors include:
- 8Mileπ Detroit Style Pizza (Detroit- and Sicilian-style pizza; available for pickup and delivery)
- Amici’s East Coast Pizzeria (pizza, pasta; available for pickup)
- Bangin’ Ass BBQ (barbecue, soul and comfort food; available for pickup)
- Brenda’s Oh Taste and See It’s Good (Southern soul and comfort food); available for pickup)
- The Bussdown (Pan-African soul food; available for pickup and delivery)
- Cozy Wok (Chinese, vegetarian, plant-based; available for pickup and delivery)
- Curry Ninja (Japanese, curry; available for pickup)
- Dar Harissa (North African, Mediterranean, Tunisian, fusion; available for pickup)
- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit (barbecue, sandwiches; available for pickup and delivery)
- Flavas Jamaican Grill (Jamaican, comfort food; available for pickup)
- Fragos Peruvian Rotisserie (Peruvian; available for pickup and delivery)
- Frjtz (Belgian, breakfast; available for pickup and delivery)
- Genghix Next (Malaysian; available for pickup and delivery)
- Gluten Free Culture (American, gluten-free; available for pickup and delivery
- The Governor (British pub food; available for pickup and delivery)
- Happy Moose Juice (cold-pressed juices, smoothies; available for pickup)
- Immortal Juice and Coffee (bowls, smoothies, coffee, pastries; available for pickup and delivery)
- Kavya Indian and Nepalese Cuisine (Indian, Nepalese; available for pickup)
- Keto Bake & Bowl (Mediterranean, American, keto; available for pickup and delivery)
- Krispy Krunchy Chicken (soul and comfort food; available for pickup and delivery)
- LB Steak (American, steak; available for pickup and delivery)
- Left Bank Brasserie (French brasserie food; available for pickup and delivery)
- Little Skillet (Southern soul and comfort food; available for pickup and delivery)
- Mac N’ Cheese Shop (American, mac and cheese; available for pickup and delivery)
- Mediterranean Vegan Bowls (Mediterranean, vegan; available for pickup and delivery)
- Mochill Mochi Donut (Japanese-style mochi, donuts; available for pickup)
- Montesacro Pinseria Romana (Italian; available for pickup and delivery)
- Oak-Town Mac & Cheese (American, mac and cheese; available for pickup)
- Onigilly Oakland (Japanese, bowls; available for pickup and delivery)
- Porky’s BBQ Sandwiches (barbecue; available for pickup and delivery)
- Quick Vegan (American, Mediterranean, vegan; available for pickup and delivery)
- Skewery by Meso (Mediterranean, modern; available for pickup and delivery
- Vegan Alien (Mexican, vegan; available for pickup and delivery)
- The Well Organic Kitchen (smoothies, bowls, toasts, organic, gluten-free; available for pickup and delivery)
Hidden Kitchen at The Hidden Cafe
The Hidden Kitchen is a culinary arts residency program focused on sharing international flavors from local culinary wizards. Hosted by the Hidden Cafe (1250 Addison St., Berkeley), a communal space that combines food, music and activities, the culinary residency offers food creatives the chance to hone their skills while grounding themselves in the community through regular pop-ups.
Current resident culinary artisans include:
- Cod Damn (seafood, fish and chips; available for preorder pickup and delivery)
- Tai Ku (Puerto Rican-inspired; available for preorder pickup and delivery)
- Hella Bagels (bagels, sandwiches; available for preorder pickup and delivery)
- Michoz (changing menu, currently offering Eritrean-focused fare; available for preorder pickup and delivery)
- Rasa Caffe (Indian-Asian fusion, coffee, pastries; available for pickup)
- Sweet Love (dessert, pastries; gluten free, vegan; available for pickup)
- Bakers in Common (baked goods from local bakers: Bake Sum, Ono Bakehouse, e Cafe, Sadie’s Babkas, Sweet Love, Brulee, Gluten Confraternity; available for pickup)
Local Food Hall
With 10 locations across the Bay Area, including in Berkeley (1812 University Ave.), Local Food Hall provides access to great food from small, local businesses through its online ordering system. Think of it like a giant, virtual food court with some of the best purveyors around with a small selection of each restaurant’s offerings. So if you feel like pizza, samosas and poke for dinner, order takeout or delivery all from one place.
Current options at the Berkeley Local Food Hall include:
- Calibur Express (American, burgers; available for pickup and delivery)
- China Live Signatures (Chinese; available for pickup and delivery)
- dosa by Dosa (Indian; available for pickup and delivery)
- Homeroom (American, mac and cheese; available for pickup and delivery)
- Humphry Slocombe (ice cream; available for pickup and delivery)
- Mission Street Burritos by Papalote (Mexican; available for pickup and delivery)
- Park Gyros (Greek, dessert; available for pickup and delivery)
- Park Mediterranean Grill (Turkish, Mediterranean; available for pickup and delivery)
- Poki Time (Hawaiian, poke; available for pickup and delivery)
- Slice House by Tony Gemignani (pizza; available for pickup and delivery)
- Smitten Ice Cream (ice cream pints; available for pickup and delivery)
- Urban Remedy (organic, vegan, plant-based desserts; available for pickup and delivery)
- Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (ice cream pints; available for pickup and delivery)
Port Kitchens Marketplace
Oakland-based Port Kitchens (101 Broadway, Oakland) is a coworking, commercial kitchen that launched a marketplace in Jack London Square in August 2020. Port Kitchens Marketplace hosts frequent food pop-ups and offers locally made beer, wine and spirits, as well as pre-packaged food selections from Bay Area purveyors.
Current Port Kitchens food options include:
- 3-19 Coffee Roasters (coffee; available for pickup)
- Fowl + Fare (fried chicken and breakfast sandwiches; available for pickup and delivery)
- Poppy Bagels (bagels; available for pickup)
- Pyro Pastrami (sandwiches, delicatessen; available for preorder pickup)
The Alice Market
Located in downtown Oakland, the Alice Collective (272 14th St., Oakland) houses a cafe, bar, event venue and 3,600-square-foot commissary kitchen. In response to the pandemic, the collective launched The Alice Market as a way to support small, local food businesses through curated pop-ups. All food is available for pickup and it’s recommended to visit each purveyor’s sites for the latest menus and pop-up information.
Alice Market pop-up purveyors include:
- Bolita Masa (Mexican, masa tortillas; available for preorder pickup)
- Cafe Con Pan (Mexican pan dulce; available for preorder pickup)
- Edith’s Pie (homestyle pie; available for preorder pickup)
- The Pleasure Principle (Afro-Carribean; available for preorder pickup)
- Tacos el Precioso (Mexi-Cali fusion, vegan-friendly; available for pickup)
SF2Bay
SF2Bay‘s tagline touts that this new service brings some of San Francisco’s best restaurants to the rest of the Bay. East Bay pickup locations include Piedmont (at Kehilla Community Synagogue, 1300 Grand Ave.) and Lafayette (201 Lafayette Cir.).
SF2Bay’s current pop-up options include:
- Cuisine of Nepal (Nepalese, Himalayan; available for preorder pickup)
- Burma Superstar (Burmese, Asian fusion; available for preorder pickup in Lafayette only)
- Dumpling Time (Chinese, dumplings, noodles; available for preorder pickup)
- Oren’s Hummus (Israeli, Mediterranean, Middle Eastern; available for preorder pickup)
Feastin
Feastin, the innovative Oakland-based meal delivery service isn’t your average third-party vendor. Rather than order from just one Bay Area restaurant, Feastin lets you order from several local eateries (and grocery providers) in one fell swoop before delivering the food to your door. And the lineup is impressive.
Participating restaurants and food purveyors include:
- 620 Jones (barbecue, soul food, cocktails; available for preorder delivery)
- AlaMar Kitchen & Bar (seafood, Southern comfort food; available for preorder delivery)
- Angry Ramen (Japanese, ramen; available for preorder delivery)
- Atelier Crenn (modern, French, fine-dining; available for preorder delivery)
- Bamboo Asia (Asian fusion, California; available for preorder delivery)
- Calavera (Oaxacan, Mexican; available for preorder delivery)
- Canela Bistro & Wine Bar (Spanish, tapas; available for preorder delivery)
- Che Fico (Italian; available for preorder delivery)
- Crumble & Whisk Patisserie (dessert, baked goods, patisserie; available for preorder delivery)
- Daughter’s Diner (American, diner, modern, burgers; available for preorder delivery)
- Donato Restaurant Group (Italian; available for preorder delivery)
- East Bay Pie Co. (pie, sweet, savory; available for preorder delivery)
- Fabrique Delices (French, charcuterie; available for preorder delivery)
- Fiery Hot Pot (Chinese, hot pot; available for preorder delivery)
- Flour & Branch (cookies, baked goods; available for preorder delivery)
- Fraiche (artisanal frozen yogurt; available for preorder delivery)
- Ginto Express (Japanese, udon, donburi; available for preorder delivery)
- Kagawa-Ya Udon (Japanese, udon; available for preorder delivery)
- Ladle & Leaf (soup, salad, American; available for preorder delivery)
- Mama Liang’s (Taiwanese, noodles; available for preorder delivery)
- Namu (Cali-Korean, Asian fusion; available for preorder delivery)
- New England Lobster Company (seafood, lobster, chowder; available for preorder delivery)
- Noboba (tea, boba; available for preorder delivery)
- Omni Bev (Vietnamese, coffee, cold brew; available for preorder delivery)
- Ox + Tiger (Filipino, Japanese; available for preorder delivery)
- Palette Tea House (Chinese, dim sum; available for preorder delivery)
- Perbacco (Italian; available for preorder delivery)
- Pinoy Heritage (Filipino; available for preorder delivery)
- Saison (French, new American, fine dining, Michelin; available for preorder delivery)
- Sobre Mesa (Afro-Latino, comfort food, cocktails; available for preorder delivery)
- Woops! Macarons (French, macarons; available for preorder delivery)
Black Food Collective
Oakland-based chef Rashad Armstead started Black Food Collective (1430 23rd Ave., Oakland) as a way to help other Black food makers get access to kitchen space, as well as gain networking opportunities, business management skills and capital. Armstead told Nosh that during the pandemic, BFC members host regular pop-ups, and have been cooking about 1,000 meals a week for various organizations that feed the community. Check BFC’s Instagram for upcoming pop-ups or contact individual purveyors for ordering information.
The current BFC roster includes:
- Full Belly Bakery (designer cakes)
- Pimpin Chkn (fried chicken sandwiches)
- Briya Be Cookin’ (soul food)
- Chef Halihl Guy Catering (gumbo and soul food)
- Shrimp and Grits Co. (Southern fare)
- Rebel Fare (Southern-inspired)
- Moonshine Deli & BBQ (barbecue)
Understory
A collective kitchen run in Old Oakland, Understory (528 Eighth St., Oakland) was created to empower refugee, immigrant and other underrepresented chefs and restaurant worker-owners. The worker-led restaurant, bar and commissary kitchen was developed by the 8th Street Collective and Oakland Bloom, and features a rotating lineup of menu offerings that are influenced by the seasons and Moroccan, Filipino and vegan Mexican flavors (see the latest menu here) as well as seasonal cocktails and other drinks. Understory also hosts collaborative, Sunday pop-ups featuring a new chef each time.
Berkeley Kitchens
You might not have known it, but every time you visited the restored brick building on the corner of Eighth and Carlton streets in Berkeley to grab a mochi donut or vegan sandwich you were actually patronizing Berkeley Kitchens (2701 Eighth St., Berkeley), a vibrant culinary and art studio collective comprised of 26 different businesses including more than 10 restaurants, bakeries and food purveyors.
Current Berkeley Kitchen members include:
- Baron Baking (New York-style bagels, organic; available for preorder pickup)
- Bread Srsly (bread, gluten-free; available for delivery)
- The Butcher’s Son (delicatessen, bakery, vegan, plant-based; available for pickup and delivery)
- Cakes Made by M.E. (specialty bakery, cake; available for preorder pickup)
- Cult Crackers (crackers, organic, gluten-free, plant-based; available for delivery)
- Just Relish Catering (American, French, Italian, Asian fusion; available for preorder pickup and delivery)
- La Noisette Sweets (French patisserie, baked goods; available for pickup)
- Morell’s Bread (bread, sourdough, organic; available for pickup)
- Potliquor (seasonal, catering, platters; available for occasional preorder pickup and delivery)
- Ruby’s Roast Coffee (coffee; available for preorder pickup and delivery)
- Standard Fare (American, seasonal, breakfast, lunch, sandwiches; available for to-go or preorder pickup)
- Stonehouse Olive Oil (olive oil; available for delivery)
- Third Culture Bakery (mochi muffins and donuts, available for pickup and delivery)
Alkali Rye
Cool newcomer Alkali Rye (3256 Grand Ave., Oakland) not only curates some exceptional beer, wine and spirits out of its Grand Avenue shop, but it also hosts pop-up food events almost every week.
The list of participating Bay Area chefs and restaurants shifts frequently.
- Ali & Alix (Italian, California, pasta; available for preorder pickup)
- Pietisserie (pie, sweet, savory; available for preorder pickup)
- Reem’s California (Arab, Lebanese; available for preorder pickup)
- Rintaro (Japanese, bento, izakaya; available for preorder pickup)
- The Sunday Bakeshop (Asian, Hawaiian bakery, pastries; available for preorder pickup)