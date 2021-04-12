A middle-aged man was found dead in a tent at People’s Park in Berkeley on Saturday morning, UC Police and the Alameda County coroner’s office confirmed.

UC police responded to People’s Park in the 2500 block of Haste Street on April 10 at 8:40 a.m. to a report of a possible deceased person and found him dead inside a tent, according to Lt. Sabrina Reich. She said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The man has not yet been identified by the coroner, and the office is conducting an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death, Reich said. UC police Sgt. Patrick O’Donnell said on Sunday that the man is believed to be between 30-40 years old.

Multiple People’s Park residents and people who frequent the area said the man mostly kept to himself, and had only recently moved into a tent at the park.

Aimee, who has lived at the park for about a year, saw the man when his body was removed by the coroner’s office and said it appeared that he may have died multiple days prior to being found.

The UC police asks that anyone with information about the man should contact them at (510) 642-6760.