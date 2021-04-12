Man in his 60s found dead in downtown Berkeley

A man in his 60s was found dead inside a planter box on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley on Sunday afternoon, Berkeley police confirmed.

A downtown Berkeley ambassador initially found the man unresponsive inside the box in the 2100 block of Shattuck Avenue at about 1 p.m. on April 11, Berkeley police spokesperson Byron White said.

The Berkeley Fire Department then responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. White said the death is still under investigation and there is no confirmation whether foul play was involved.

The Alameda County coroner’s office recovered his body from the scene. The coroner’s office said on Monday that they can’t identify the man yet because they haven’t been able to contact family members.